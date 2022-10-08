It's the right time for apples

This is the best time of year to eat and cook with apples because they are the freshest right now. For apple pies, use the firmer and tangy apples. The easy to find Granny Smith apple is a great choice for pies because it holds up well during baking and absorbs more flavor from sugar and spices. Other good choices for apple pies include Gala, Jonagold, Pippin, Pink Lady and Winesap.

