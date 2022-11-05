...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PA High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Grow them in a window that receives at least five hours of sun. Don't set herbs near a cool draft or heater vent. Start with a clean pot, saucer and new potting soil. Barely cover the seeds and keep moist until germination. Some of the easiest herbs for windowsill growing include basil, parsley (use a deep pot), rosemary, cilantro, chives and thyme.
– Nov. 10, 4 p.m. St. Martin's Day is a cherished children's holiday in Germany, celebrated with homemade lanterns, songs and stories. Join the Botanic Gardens to learn the traditions as they make lanterns and end with a short walk around the Children's Village. Paul Smith Children's Village at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Drive. 307-637-6349.