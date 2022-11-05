Culinary herbs are easy to grow indoors

Grow them in a window that receives at least five hours of sun. Don't set herbs near a cool draft or heater vent. Start with a clean pot, saucer and new potting soil. Barely cover the seeds and keep moist until germination. Some of the easiest herbs for windowsill growing include basil, parsley (use a deep pot), rosemary, cilantro, chives and thyme.


