Gives chives a chance

Chives are a common onion relative whose diced green leaves are often found on baked potatoes. Garlic chives are a cousin to the common chives and equally easy to grow outside. It is a slightly larger plant than chives and thrives most anywhere with adequate sun and moisture. It can be used both fresh and cooked. The flavor of garlic chives can be strong for some, but perfect for garlic lovers.

