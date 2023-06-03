Tips for transplanting seeds

When you transplant small seedlings, hold them by either the root ball or leaves. Never hold them by the stem, as this could injure the whole plant. Also, don’t knock off soil around the roots. If the plant is in a small plastic cell-pot and the roots are in a tight, white bundle at the bottom of the pot, gently loosen them by pulling a few of the roots apart. This will help seedlings establish faster.

