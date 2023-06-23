It's time for some cowgirl boots to hit the stage.
The Outlaw Saloon is again offering a county/western counterpart to the pop-country stylings of the Cheyenne Frontier Days’ Frontier Nights concert series, and this year, they’re continuing the tradition by bringing in a set of artists that remain true to the honky-tonk atmosphere.
Artists like Wyoming favorites Chancey Williams and Ned LeDoux, high-demand cover bands Double Wide and Hairball, and rock-country acts 49 Winchester and Southern Fryed are all set to take the stage from July 21-30.
But another place where the Outlaw sets itself apart from Frontier Nights is with a greater representation of female country musicians among their western lineup. This year, there are four women set to perform over the span of Frontier Days, one of them being Kat Hasty, the opener for 49 Winchester on July 25.
The rest of the artists – Jenny Tolman, Ashley Wineland and Sunny Sweeney – will serve as headliners. Each performer spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this past week, touching on their most recent releases, the current state of country radio and being a woman making honky-tonk music.
What is ‘country’?
Sweeney started the phone call with a bit of disbelief.
She had just been informed by the WTE of the artists who will be performing at Cheyenne Frontier Days night concerts. Sweeney’s performance coincides with Cody Johnson’s nearly sold-out show.
“It doesn’t matter, I’m still doing it,” she said, laughing. “I just didn't know. That seems crazy. But fine, we’re playing no matter what.”
It’s been a year since Sweeney last performed at the Outlaw, and that was as an opener for Outlaw regular Corb Lund. The environment of the honky-tonk is a different world come the summer, even compared to Frontier Park, as more traditional country music fans gather in the outdoor stage for the after-party.
Sweeney’s music fits right in with the rest of the lineup, which is good. As the morning host of Sirius XM’s Willie’s Roadhouse, she’s not afraid to joke about how the market of popular country music is a confusing blend of genre.
"There's people that are rap artists that are country artists,” she said. “It would be a lot easier if you could just narrow it down by accents.”
All jokes aside, it’s stressful to devote her life to what she knows country to be, only to see something completely different dominate the top 40. More often than ever before, prominent artists are incorporating hip-hop inspired beats to their music.
“It’s hard to put a name on whatever it is, because I know I'm doing what I'm doing, there’s other people doing what they're doing, but for some reason it's all grouped as country music and I do not understand why,” Sweeney continued. “That's why I just don't want to put a label on what I'm doing.
“I don't want people to say, ‘Oh, she's a country artist,’ and then not like what's going on in top 40 and have them just blow me off because they think that's what I'm doing too. Just because I'm under the moniker of ‘country.’”
A West Texas native, Sweeney didn’t actively seek out country music as much as her twang chose it for her. She’s just playing what she’s always known, and that’s country enough for her.
A Western influence
Ashley Wineland, however, doesn’t experience the same constraint as Sweeney, having grown up in Phoenix. Instead, Wineland’s music pulls some influence from the sweltering deserts of Arizona and the rodeo culture that remains strong in rural communities.
“A lot of people these days think, ‘Country music and Arizona? That doesn't make any sense,’ because so many people see it as almost like an extension of California,” Wineland said. “But I think what a lot of people forget is that Arizona was the heart of the West and Western film.
“All that influence is still there, and there’s still a humongous country community out there of farmers and ranchers and people who participate in that lifestyle and culture.”
Part of that culture is the Hispanic influence on the region, an influence that is slowly growing in other cities throughout the United States, where it was less prominent. Though she has no Hispanic heritage, she amassed a considerable amount of Spanish-speaking followers online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having studied Spanish in grade school, she decided she should find a song to translate for her Spanish-speaking fans, eventually landing on one that was particularly important to her, titled “I’m Going Home.” The song documents the lonely feelings of being disconnected from her family members while on tour.
“Writing the song, I kind of call it one of those God moments,” she said. “It was like all the words that I needed to hear. It was kind of a way of soothing a lot of the pain that I was going through and (finding) that reassurance.
"However which way you look at it, you're going home to the ones that you love. We all kind of walk that same path, and there's always a place for us to go.”
It was a “no-brainer,” she said, that “I’m Going Home” would be translated over to “A Casa Voy.”
To ensure the quality of the translation, Wineland worked with Spanish-speaking songwriters during recording and production. The song maintains the original instrumentals, raw and authentic to the traditional country-western music, but seamlessly adds another flair with eloquent Spanish lyrics.
However, nothing is more important to country-western tradition than telling a story, and that’s what she aim’s to do throughout all of her music.
'Baby in a honky-tonk'
Jenny Tolman sees female country singers as particularly unique storytellers. Meanwhile, Tolman’s personal story is rapidly changing.
Last March, the rising country music star married Grammy-nominated record producer Dave Brainard in a serene outdoor winter wedding in Jackson. Recently she gave birth to a little boy named Bear, who has the unique experience of being the first “baby in a honky-tonk.”
“It's been fun because I've gotten him out on the road with me and he's great so far,” Tolman said. “He wears the giant earphone protectors while I perform.”
During her interview, Tolman walks through appreciating the small moments with her son, like his reactions to his first baseball game and her desire to teach him proper country-western dancing once he’s old enough.
Becoming a mother doesn’t change her affinity for honky-tonk instrumentation, but it has significantly altered her ego – for the first time in her life, something else matters more than herself. This pushes Tolman into a unique place in country music, not only a woman, but a mother balancing a music career and family life.
The first half was hard enough to overcome, but she proved she could bring her own unique voice to country with her last album, “Married in a Honky Tonk.”
“I was told once by a manager who I was having a meeting with, ‘Well, I hate to break your little heart, but girls can't sell honky-tonks,” she said. “My goal has always been to prove him wrong.”
Tolman’s wedding in Jackson Hole wasn’t a one-off event. In fact, her first visit to the region was at the invitation of the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, where she now hosts her own mini-festival – Cowgirls at the Cowboy, an all-female honky-tonk event.
For added effect, the cover art for “Married in a Honky Tonk” shows Tolman posing out front of the Million Dollar Cowboy in her wedding gown.
“I actually have my own festival now at a honky-tonk,” she continued. “Now look at this at Outlaw Saloon, we’ve got half women here, so I don’t think that that outlook was correct.”