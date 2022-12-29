ENTER-TV-BESTOFYEAR-MCT

From left: Zozo (voiced by Tim Blake Nelson), Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) and Rosy (voiced by Mary J. Blige) in “Lost Ollie.” (Courtesy Netflix/TNS)

1. “Lost Ollie”

There’s a lot to love about this four-part series, especially when director Peter Ramsey cuts away from the human actors and focuses on his three animated toys, hitting the road to find acceptance. (Netflix)

