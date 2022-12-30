The following is a list of the best video games according to www.ign.com. "Elden Ring" was named their Best Game of 2022.
“Elden Ring” (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. Genres: Action, RPG)
"God of War Ragnarok (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. Genres: Action)
"Immortality" (Xbox Series X|S, PC, iPhone, Android. Genres: Adventure, Video)
"Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope” (Nintendo Switch. Genres: Strategy)
“Marvel Snap” (PC, iPhone, Android. Genres: Battle, Card Collecting Game, Strategy)
"Tunic" (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Macintosh. Genre: Adventure, Action)
“Vampire Survivors” (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, iPhone, Android. Genres: Action, Rougelite)
Results will be published in the Saturday, Dec. 31 edition of the newspaper.
