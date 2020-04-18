Ah, the open road. Doesn’t it sound lovely? Especially now, since we’ve been inside long enough to memorize every detail of our homes, from the quick-filling garbage that needs taking out again to that crack in the floor that you never noticed until you deep-cleaned every room?
It’s hard to plan future travel right now. There’s no denying that. But these local travel professionals say you shouldn’t rule out the possibility of having some sort of adventures this summer.
From what to do about trips you already planned to those you’d been in the middle of planning when this pandemic hit, our experts have the answers to your burning travel questions.
Pre-booked upcoming travel
Karen Pacheco is a travel agent and co-owner of Dream Vacations, but lately she’s also playing the roles of problem solver and policy decipherer.
“I think everyone has changed their policies,” Pacheco said of companies from airlines to tour facilitators. “(For advice) I’d say make sure they’re reading the fine print so if they know they’re booking something refundable or exchangeable, they know what their timeline is for refunds or exchanges. A lot of times when you look online at hotel rates, they’ll have a prepaid rate or a pay-at-the-hotel rate, which is a little bit more, but you can cancel that 24 hours before you arrive, so it’s good to know what you have.”
Pacheco knew the situation was dire – and wasn’t surprised that all her clients started cancelling their summer vacations – when companies that normally have strict policies implemented sweeping changes.
“The cruise lines previously didn’t allow you to cancel, (and now) one even will let you cancel up to 48 hours out,” she said.
These policies are changing on a near-weekly basis, so since she has nobody calling to book future travel right now, Pacheco spends most of her days helping clients figure out how to rebook or refund their trips.
Kari Moss, owner of Capitol Tours and Travel, said her day-to-day is looking quite similar. By early March, she started getting a glimpse at how COVID-19 might affect business, and then a little over a month ago, cancellations started skyrocketing, and she implemented her own new policy, allowing only one employee at her agency to work in the office at a time.
“Most of the tours and cruise lines have canceled everything through at least May, and many of them have gone through the end of June now, which is a huge impact,” Moss said. “Everyone has their own policies, and it’s challenging to keep up with them, but most of them are allowing clients to move money forward to another trip, and they’re giving an incentive to do so with an additional amount of money being added to it … though the airlines are not doing that.”
Airlines, she said, are waiving penalties and allowing tickets to be used for a longer time period than they’d normally be good for. Pacheco expanded on that, noting that she had one client who at first wasn’t going to be able to use her airline credit because in December 2019, she booked a trip for March 2020. She wanted to reschedule her trip for January 2021, but that was beyond the usual time that an airline credit is good for – one year – until many airlines recently announced that customers can now rebook for 2021.
Both women are worried about what all these changes mean for the future of their respective agencies, but they’re staying positive for now.
“I’m happy to say that I’ve had as many people move their money and stay with the company to book a future trip as I’ve had request a refund,” Moss said.
Future travel
Both agents agreed that when it comes to planning ahead, customers should consider all their options and sit tight. Whether that means waiting to book future trips or refraining from cancelling trips in July/August that travel companies haven’t already canceled, it’s important not to make any rash decisions right now.
“Until there is a move made by the company you’re booked with, don’t do anything,” Moss said. “If it’s your choice and you’re the one canceling, then it’s not covered. Pandemics are not covered by the insurance companies, so to get the most out of whatever money you have tied up in your trip, wait.”
Many tour companies require several payment installments, she noted, and those who have trips booked for late summer and early fall haven’t made their final payments yet. Most tour companies are taking that into consideration, and where normally a final payment might be required 60 days prior to the departure date, a lot of these companies are now requiring the last payment just 30 days prior to departure, she added.
“I would say it’s not going to hurt to wait another two to six weeks to look at whether they should book in the fall or later,” Pacheco said, noting that she’s personally hoping the pandemic doesn’t cancel her own November European vacation. “I feel like there’s some hope right now, we might be starting to flatten the curve, but it’s a moment to be patient.”
And that patience should be extended to those working in the travel industry. Moss said she understands the frustration of clients who haven’t received their refunds yet or are upset with the difficulties that go along with rebooking, but these are necessary evils that everyone in travel and hospitality are dealing with right now.
She has to take on her clients’ stress on top of her own fears of whether her business will survive this pandemic.
“Most of the companies aren’t protecting their commissions, so for all the trips that were cancelled for March, April, May and June, we won’t get paid on any of those trips,” she said. “If those people are rebooking for next September, then that’s when I would see revenue. So it’s very frightening. It’s a possibility that it could cause us to go under, and I don’t know if we can make it or not.”
Like Moss, Pacheco said she hasn’t had anyone call to plan future travel (that isn’t a rebooking) lately, but she thinks it’s safe to start considering potential trips from September onward.
“It’s kind of a wait-and-see thing,” Pacheco said. “If people are planning future travel, one thing to keep in mind on flights is it’s more expensive to get regular economy over basic, but basic usually aren’t interchangeable at all, whereas regular economy are.”
One final piece of advice she offered is, when in doubt, reach out to her.
“Even if they didn’t book through me, if they need help, I’m willing to help them to whatever degree I can,” Pacheco said. “I can’t always call on their behalf, but I can help decipher what’s going on, what that means and help them understand what they have. I’m happy to do that for anyone. It’s definitely trying times and a lot of fine print.”
Travel alternatives
Domenic Bravo, CEO at Visit Cheyenne, is in the difficult position of working in destination marketing during a time when having visitors is a public health risk for every destination.
“On one side, we’re trying to work with the health organizations and customer services on what kind of operational plans need to be in place,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out what that looks like. … We still probably don’t want a ton of people at trailheads. We want to make people as safe as they can when we slowly open businesses back up.”
Like the agents, he doesn’t think anyone should be canceling their summer Wyoming vacation (or staycation) plans just yet, but he wants travelers and residents alike to realize that recreation and entertainment will look much different when everything reopens. People who come to Cheyenne this summer, just like those who leave Cheyenne to travel elsewhere, will likely still have to remain six feet apart from others in public and maybe even be encouraged to wear masks.
To adapt to this changing travel landscape, Bravo said his office is now focusing more on regional and vehicular travel, encouraging both potential Wyoming visitors and those who already live here to hop in their car this summer and enjoy what the state has to offer.
“They might feel nostalgic for when their parents took them to Yellowstone, and Laramie County is the perfect two- or three-night stop-off,” Bravo said of potential travelers to the state, who his office will be encouraging to arrive by means other than a plane. “Go to Curt Gowdy, go up and see some of the Oregon Trail, go to the Pine Bluffs distillery.”