The plot of “Adults” is very similar to the narrative of 2020: adults overcome by a traumatic event they have no idea how to cope with.
Characters Maggie and Jo are middle-aged sisters who just lost their mother – as in, just before the curtains open – so director Adrianna True calls it a dark comedy that offers a raw, honest perspective on death and life at large.
“Mom was a single mother in the ’70s and ’80s, and so you see how that shaped them as adults,” True said of the two characters. “It’s interesting with family dynamics – that’s something I like to play around with. They go from the age they are in their 50s to suddenly they’re 8, and we’re finding out how things were when they were growing up.”
These age jumps are made possible through flashbacks, which challenged the actors to get to know their characters at four varying stages of their lives.
“I play Maggie, and she is in her late 50s when the play starts, and then there is a flashback with her when she’s 11, then in her teens and then when she’s in her late 20s,” said longtime True Troupe actor Traci Michelle Maher. “She’s kind of high strung, very charismatic and an over-the-top worrywart, very much like me … I relate to her on many levels.”
Maher and her character are both the older sister of their families, both have dealt with the loss of a parent, and both are middle-aged moms who had to cope with that loss and find a way to break the news to their children.
Being so similar to her character was easy in some regards, but harder in others. Maher found it so effortless to connect to Maggie that sometimes she worried she was putting too much of herself into the character, so she had to find a balance between allowing her own background to inform the emotions she was portraying while remaining true to the character.
“I had to actually look at not making it me, making it more the character and arcing it in a direction,” she said. “It did make some aspects of it easier, because I was able to connect to it better, and it made it enjoyable because I could recognize some of those idiosyncrasies.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused “Adults” to be pushed so many times, by the time it’s over, it’ll be True Troupe’s longest-running show. Auditions for the Maizy Broderick Scarpa play were in February. The two-person cast (plus one understudy) started rehearsing later that month, and their first performance was scheduled for April.
Like all in-person events, it was postponed, but Maher recalled thinking it would only take a few weeks for them to be up and running again. She laughed at that memory, noting that the spread of the novel coronavirus caused the play to be tabled until early October, when the cast resumed rehearsals for a November in-person performance in Pine Bluffs.
“It was familiar, but it was kind of like watching a movie you haven’t watched since you were a little kid,” Maher said. “I had to memorize it yet again, but had almost a month to pick it back up.”
The group’s mid-November performance in Centennial was canceled due to some positive cases at the performance venue, but at the end of November, the cast reunited for its most recent performance. A small group of troupe members gathered at a distance for a taping of “Adults” at a building in downtown Cheyenne, and that taping will be released this weekend for $5 a stream. True said she’s not worried about logistics – that $5 could go toward one person watching it or an entire household – but it was important to charge because they had to pay the playwright for the rights to her show.
True’s always been attracted to quirky scripts that read a little funky, but once they’re performed, they make complete sense because they’re written the way people speak. Broderick Scarpa’s script was one of those, and she found it via a Facebook group for women in theater.
She wanted a script written by a woman and for women, and that’s exactly what she got. A bonus, True added, was that it’s a story about older women who rarely get a chance in the spotlight.
“I wanted to showcase women in their 40s and 50s and 60s who aren’t often put on stage as a lead or main character,” True said. “It’s always like ‘oh, you can play the wench bar maid or the mom or grandma,’ … they’re not often put onstage as the main character, so we wanted something like that, something that was not super dark, but something that was comedic and dramatic at the same time.”
Directing a show and running a community theater company during a pandemic has been about as difficult as it sounds, but True chooses to look at the positives. She now realizes how many people couldn’t access True Troupe shows, even pre-pandemic (such as those who are sick, homebound for other health reasons, or live out of state, but have a loved one in the show) and said she plans to make her shows even more accessible once all the health restrictions are lifted.
Although she’s wanted to pull her hair out plenty of times while dealing with the constantly changing mandates, the resilience of the local and regional arts community has made her realize that it’s small, innovative communities like those in southeast Wyoming that will lead the charge in rebuilding the arts post-pandemic.
“We’ve already been fighting that battle of how do we get the arts to these rural communities,” True said. “I don’t think New York and Los Angeles are going to solve our theater problems. … We’re the ones who have been fighting for access, advocating for our own art in places that aren’t New York or LA, and I think we all have to start realizing that if we don’t collaborate, and if we don’t ask ‘how can we all fix this?,’ then, one by one, things are going to start falling apart.”