Artists rely on their senses – and the senses of their audience – to tell stories. But when one of those is taken away, what are they left with?
In True Troupe’s upcoming production of the ancient Greek tragedy “The Bacchae” by Euripides, performers are designated as either “movers” or “speakers.” The speakers sit for the duration of the performance and recite the lines in the script, while the movers act them out.
Katie Overstreet plays Agave in this Classics in the Park production, and though she’s no stranger to classic theater, this is her first True Troupe show, and it’s been challenging to not speak the lines (she often catches herself mouthing along in rehearsal and has to stop).
“Trying to get that synchronicity together and move with my speaker, and try and like, hit her inflections with each word [is difficult],” she said. “I've done movement pieces and movement classes and stuff, but still haven't really honed these abilities I’ve learned into a show … [Now] I’m trying to tell a story with just my body, so I'm really having to be creative with the way each of my limbs are moving.”
True Troupe founder and co-director of the production Adrianna True said she and her co-director Amber True made this artistic choice because that’s how it was done in ancient Greece. They were first inspired to do things the old school way during the thick of the pandemic when the idea of dramatic masks was both practical for health reasons and authenticity purposes, but now they’re sticking with it even though the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available.
“In ancient Greece, they would shout it through these megaphones and be like, ‘This is what I'm telling you!’ so we're not doing quite that,” she said. “But that was the idea behind it, to have these different elements of movement and speaking. So that number one, we could safely distance actors should we need to. And number two, any actors who would be interacting and moving with each other would be in masks, or at least in facial coverings.”
Overstreet loves Greek plays, and when she heard this one was going to be performed in the authentic ancient Greek style, she was sold. Fellow actor Richard Morell was also intrigued by the format and the play specifically, especially because he’d seen a production of it at the University of Denver in the ’80s that left a lasting impression.
It made such an impact that Morell even created a performance art piece somewhat inspired by “The Bacchae” called “Orange Pentheus” about a man crucified to an NFL-style goal post.
Unlike Overstreet, Morell plays Dionysus as a speaker, so he’s seated throughout the play.
“It is interesting to see, and it's a different kind of challenge for me, how a lot of what I'm going to have to be conveying is going to be entirely through my voice,” he said. “I also have to be able to communicate some feelings and ideas for gestures for the mover that's playing Dionysus to be encouraging him to be more inventive and creative, and yet to stay in the character that I am putting forth.”
Although technically a tragedy, the performers and True agreed that “The Bacchae” feels like a dark comedy at times, so it’s not all tense drama and implied violence. The theater troupe also decided to switch things up and perform the piece in an atypical venue, Leo A. Pando Park, which they’re excited about, and True said it is wheelchair accessible and will likely get some shade by the time the performances begin.
In addition to the three shows (June 25-27) in Cheyenne, True Troupe is also taking this production on the road in July and performing in Pine Bluffs, Laramie and Centennial.
“I think the way we have staged this in sort of a really non-traditional theater space with this element of speakers and movers, and how it's a really heightened story, to me, it's going to be really interesting to see how audiences react,” True said. “And what they take away.”