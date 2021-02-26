Every actor’s got one – that go-to monologue they spent so much time memorizing, even their roommates could recite it. That trusted script is always tucked away in the filing cabinet of their brain, eager to be pulled out whenever an audition opportunity arises.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, monologues have taken on an even bigger role in the theater community. With health ordinances restricting performers’ ability to join their colleagues for staged productions, True Troupe founder Adrianna True knew she needed to do something virtual for the beginning of her 2021 season. But she was slightly concerned about so-called “Zoom burnout.”
“I think everyone is kind of bombarded – like now there are memes of ‘Will you come to my Zoom reading?’” she said. “We were trying to figure out how to make it not so monotonous, so we thought it would be kind of fun to come up with something where there is some sort of urgency for the audience, such as (the need to) watch it before Sunday so we can determine audience choice.”
So, she came up with a solution: a monologue competition.
Her sister, Amber True, joined the effort as a judge, and they decided to create two panels of three judges each. One panel will judge the children’s competition for actors 17 and younger, and the other will judge the adults’ competition for participants 18 or older. The judges, who are all regional theater figures, will watch all the self tapes, and award first, second, third and audience choice awards.
Instead of having participants audition, the streamed performance will be a compilation of all the self tapes sent in. Nobody will be cut (as long as they get their submission in by 6 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 28) and all are encouraged to give it a try, regardless of their level of experience.
“I just want anyone considering entering – even if they’re nervous – to just submit it anyway,” Amber said. “If they feel like their acting skills aren’t up to par, that’s OK. We just want as much opportunity for our community to participate as possible.”
Amber is a senior acting student at the University of Wyoming, so though she’s never judged a contest of this sort before, she’s used to giving peer evaluations in her college courses. The True Troupe judges, she noted, will be focused on giving constructive feedback for every participant so they can leave the experience having gained not only a (virtual) performance opportunity, but a chance to grow.
Adrianna said she hopes more people will be interested in entering because of the flexible submission guidelines, which allow performers to choose any monologue that fits under the categories of drama, comedy or self-written. That monologue can’t be any longer than 120 seconds, but it can be from any media source. Those uninterested in a traditional play, for example, can choose any monologue from a book, film or TV show.
Accessibility has long been a cornerstone of True Troupe’s mission, and Adrianna’s goal is to further the community theater company’s reach with this contest.
“In the midst of a pandemic … it’s important to have accessible material so you don’t have to go buy a script,” she said before recalling an audition in which someone performed a scene from “The Avengers,” and she was the only one in the room who wasn’t offended by the modern choice. “We don’t need to have something from Arthur Miller.”
Adrianna added that by removing such barriers to entry, she hopes to make the contest less intimidating. If a performer picks a monologue from their favorite film, for instance, it might be less scary to rewatch and memorize a scene they’re already familiar with than it would be to memorize a couple pages of a Shakespeare script.
There are several other steps in the process of preparing a self tape that might be uncomfortable for people, Amber added, and that’s why she recently wrote a blog post for the True Troupe website offering suggestions. Her advice focused on the importance of having good lighting and a neutral background, avoiding a busy outfit with a print and/or logo and using few to no props.
Although those suggestions are imperative for anyone who plans to go on several auditions in the future, Amber said she won’t be critical of these factors in the contest. While she’s judging, she’ll be looking for passionate acting that really sells the scene.
Both True sisters are particularly excited to see what kinds of pieces are submitted. Amber said getting a sense for the type of work locals are interested in will help them gain some insight for when they start planning the 2022 season.
“It’s kind of challenging to figure out what people want to see and hear and be a part of, especially in light of the pandemic,” she said, noting they had the hardest time with picking their annual classic piece because they wanted it to be Greek. “It’s very difficult to pick something Greek that’s not a horrible bloody tragedy, which is probably not right for the context of this year.”
Adrianna, who’s been on the other side and memorized plenty of monologues for auditions, said it’s important to provide a space for not only actors to workshop their audition pieces, but for the public to get an idea of what goes into the process of casting a show. (The video compilation of all the submissions will be streamed March 6 and 7.)
“I think this will be particularly fun, just because, as a director, I sit there and I watch a lot of auditions, and I’m excited to see especially people who aren’t necessarily auditioning, they’re just coming in and performing their best work,” Adrianna said. “You pour a lot of time into those monologues ... and I think it’ll be fun to see what goes into the back end.”