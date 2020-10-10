“Wrights of Wyoming” is not a typical theatrical production. But then again, 2020 is not a typical year.
True Troupe’s latest production is actually an annual play festival consisting of several local performers reading new works by local playwrights, and this year’s show has gone completely virtual. Needless to say, logistics have been tricky.
“It’s been an interesting process,” said director Traci Michelle Maher. “I had to figure out the whole Zoom meeting process because it was still slightly new to me. … (But) part of it being on Zoom and virtual has been good for me because I’ve been in recovery from surgery, so being distant during all of that has been super nice.”
The process started over the summer when local/regional playwrights submitted original works that have yet to be produced. Maher was pleasantly surprised by the high number of submissions, but said it made it much harder to narrow it down.
Eventually, seven plays were chosen, and the next step was finding actors. Maher and True Troupe founder Adrianna True decided to have performers submit tapes, rather than host an in-person audition, to be more COVID-conscious, and Maher said sitting down to watch all the videos was odd, even though it felt good to take a safer approach.
Once the show was cast, Maher gave the actors about a week to read through the script to gain some familiarity and email any potential questions they had for the playwrights. Next, she had to nail down a virtual rehearsal schedule, which Maher said was one of the most challenging aspects of the show. Working around everyone’s varying schedules (especially while two of the actors are also in Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ production of “Rocky Horror Picture Show”) and then deciphering the logistics of how a virtual rehearsal would be run wasn’t fun, but she’s happy with how it has turned out.
“Directorial-wise, it’s been nice to have the ability to log on whenever we could to work one-on-one, if we had to,” she said. “Not having any physical contact with the actors is hard, but what can you do?”
The pieces range from requiring two to nine actors, so the 10 who make up the cast – who’ve all been in at least one prior True Troupe show and range in age from 19 to 28 – all have at least three parts. Because the show is a series of play readings, rather than a full production with costumes, props and a set, Maher said it’s very laid-back, which made the transition to virtual rehearsals a little easier.
This weekend, all the actors will meet in person for the first time (likely outside, but Maher said it all depends on weather, and if they have to be inside, they’ll wear masks) to film the production, which will then be slightly edited and streamed the following weekend online. The decision to do this rather than record a Zoom call with all the cast members in their separate homes was a difficult one, but True said it was made after careful consideration of various factors.
“With the Zoom recordings, part of the problem I have is it assumes everyone has the same level of technology and is able to sit in a room without any distractions, so it really puts a pressure on the actors,” True said. “It plays into a larger issue when we assume everyone has that privilege or same socioeconomic status, because not everyone does, so we decided to do it this way to alleviate stress.”
Another issue is the physical technology itself. Maher said that on Zoom recordings, audio becomes very choppy, and in a couple of the plays, there are lines that are spoken together or on top of each other, so on Zoom it becomes really staticky and hard for actors to hear each other. This way, the actors can both play off each other’s performance and ensure they’re not missing a cue because they can’t hear their scene partner.
Despite some of the challenges of the play festival, Maher said she’s excited knowing that this hard work will give these seven playwrights the chance to see their writing come to fruition.
“It’s not stuff that people have seen before,” she said. “It’s not ‘A Christmas Story’ for the 60th time. It’s something your neighbor wrote or your best friend. … It’s their baby and something that they get to see have a little bit of life, and it’s giving chances to people living in Cheyenne who might not have another chance to see their work get done.”