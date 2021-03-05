With the perpetual presence of COVID-19 dampening plans, the University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Dorothy Jacoby Concerto Competition performance had to be reconfigured this year.
The concert was scheduled for May, but with UW going completely virtual for the last few weeks of the semester, the in-person performance was canceled.
The late Dorothy Jacoby was a Laramie resident and big supporter of the UW Symphony Orchestra. When she died, her sons created an endowment in her name. The Jacoby competition has been in existence for more than two decades, and is offered every other year.
The Dorothy Jacoby Concerto Competition is traditionally held in two stages. In the first stage, any UW music student can audition. From this group, judges choose five or six finalists to perform with the symphony orchestra. The winner is then chosen after their orchestral performance.
“This year, we found something different, but close. We had our first round of auditions, and the winner was chosen during that first round. The runners-up will perform with a piano during a virtual recital,” said Dr. Michael Griffith, director of orchestral activities at UW. The winner will perform with the orchestra during the March 18 concert, and will also receive a cash prize.
Griffith said he and the judges are intentionally not releasing the name of the winner because they want to keep the spotlight on the other outstanding finalists.
The evening will include the following UW student performers showcasing their repertoire:
Yuqing He, pianist, and Dr. Theresa Board, pianist, playing Mozart, Piano Concerto No. 15, Movement 3
Tamara Alvarenga Caetano, soprano, and Dr. Nathália Kato, pianist, performing Handel, “E pur così in un giorno…Piangerò la sorte mia” from the opera “Giulio Cesare”
YunYao Lio, pianist, and Dr. Chi-Chen Wu, pianist playing Mozart, Piano Concerto No. 9, Movement 1
Madison Ryan, violinist, and Dr. Nathália Kato, pianist, performing Shostakovich, Sonata for Violin, Percussion and String Orchestra
Ben Facundo, saxophonist, and Yuqing He, pianist, playing Van der Roost, Images