The problem with listening to tunes in your back yard is that you can’t hear music on the patio when you’re out by the trees. You can’t hear back-porch beats when you’re in the front yard, so you gotta turn it up. The good news, though, as you’ll see in these two great volumes, is that you never have to worry about the volume of a book.
What might it be like to be the founder of a world-famous band, one that creates hit after hit? What would it be like to fight to keep that momentum? In “Long Train Runnin’: Our Story of The Doobie Brothers” by Tom Johnston and Pat Simmons with Chris Epting (St. Martin’s Press, $29.99), you’ll get a glimpse.
Back in the late 1960s in Northern California, when you mentioned the Grateful Dead or BTO or T. Rex, chances are that the next band on your lips was The Doobie Brothers. Here, founding members Pat Simmons and Tom Johnston tell the story of the beginnings of the band and what it was like to be a budding musician at a time when rock & roll was moving past the teeny-bopper stuff.
Fame was not instantaneous, though, and there was a lot to learn about trend-setting for a signature look and stage show; watching your song climb the charts to Number One was a trip, too.
But then Johnston got sick, and the band almost broke up. This is also the story of Simmons’ efforts to keep things together, of a new back-up singer breathing new life into a favorite band. If you love to “Listen to the Music,” you shouldn’t miss this book.
So, then, answer quick: what do KISS, Cheap Trick, Aerosmith, and Starz have in common? Find out in ”They Just Seem a Little Weird” by Doug Brod (Hachette, $17.99).
Entanglement. That’s probably the best word to describe the stories that Brod, an entertainment journalist, shares in this wild book – entanglement and a bit of surprise.
Who knew that so-called 1970s “hair bands” and that same decade’s grunge bands have several amazing, hidden connections? You will, when you read this interview-rich book that feels like a musical Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon game you can play with your LP or CD collection. Here, fans will learn about many surprising beginnings and endings in a growing then-new genre of music. Between those opening and closing acts, there was quite the sharing of resources and fan-bases, all which kept Cheap Trick, Kiss, and Aerosmith working and making music. You’ll also learn how one band went on to what is near-obscurity today.
If you’re a fan of 70s music, then “Surrender” and read this book.
And if these two reads don’t fit your requirements, well, don’t despair. There are lots of other books about rock & roll, guitarists, bands from any decade, and singers and songwriters that you can read. All you have to do is ask your favorite booksellers or librarians for help and see what they turn up.
Rock & Roll books by various authors, c.2022, St. Martin’s Press / Hachette, $17.99 – $29.99, various page counts