Turning anxiety into creativity: Cheyenne visual artists react to COVID-19

Art is made to be seen. It belongs in bright galleries and beloved museums, on cozy bookshelves and coffee-stained desks, and on the otherwise barren walls of homes, where the sound of laughing visitors bounces off the frames.
But lately, artists haven’t been able to share their art the way they normally do. COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has taken that opportunity away from them. Galleries are closed, and many people are choosing to listen to both local and state leadership by staying home, helping prevent the further spread of this pandemic.
We spoke to four local artists to learn how they’re adapting to the ever-changing cultural landscape.
Terry Kreuzer is the owner of Blue Door Arts inside the historic Hynds Building in downtown Cheyenne. Her main source of income comes from the sale of her mixed metals jewelry, figurative drawings, ceramic pieces, mixed media assemblages and other artwork, and the future of that income is looking grim.
“I’d pretty much decided since our last artwalk … I think I had six people come through, I knew then that it was going to be bad. I’m a real pessimist,” she said with a laugh crackling through the phone. “So I decided just this week that I’m going to have to let the space go because my jewelry sales pretty much maintains the gallery … I’m a single person living by just my studio work.”
Other than direct sales at the gallery, Kreuzer lives off of the sales she makes at art shows and art fairs, most of which are supposed to take place along the Front Range in the coming months (except for those that have already been canceled or postponed). After contacting organizers, she recently discovered several of these events won’t repay her booth fee (which can range from $350-$500 for a two- or three-day festival), and nobody ever reimburses application fees.
This time of year is normally her slowest as a gallery owner – the pre-summer winter rut – but Kreuzer said it’s also a critical time as an artist. Booth registrations/applications are always due by the end of March for summer shows, and now she doesn’t know if it’s even worth finishing some of the paperwork when she’s not confident these shows will take place.
“My whole livelihood is up in the air,” she said.
What’s currently keeping her going is a few wholesale account orders she got from showing at the Rocky Mountain Gift Show in Denver – thanks to funding from her daughter, she said. These help, but aren’t lucrative enough for Kreuzer to support herself and the gallery moving forward without her normal lineup of summer art shows.
Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studios co-owner Camellia El-Antably also closed her space due to the pandemic. She said her gallery isn’t as financially dependent on art sales, so she’s grateful that they’ll likely be able to make it out of this situation relatively unscathed, but she’s worried about the long-term repercussions for the art community.
“A lot of people aren’t spending money right now because there’s so much uncertainty, so it’ll be very interesting to see how we come out of this crisis, both in town and around the country,” she said, adding that turning to social media has made her more optimistic. “I think the arts will help all of us get through this, so taking advantage of the art we’re hearing and seeing through the internet is one of the ways we can keep hope alive.”
Georgia Rowswell is a studio artist (known for her chosen medium of discarded clothing) who also shows her work at Blue Door Arts and uses the back of the space as her studio. Even though she’s no longer able to sell work at the gallery, she’s continued to create there in preparation for her solo show at Casper’s Nicolaysen Art Museum in September.
Rowswell is working hard to create enough art to fill the McMurry Exhibition Room, the largest in the museum, yet she’s run into an unexpected problem: due to COVID-19, she can’t access the necessary supplies.
“I am in the middle of a project inspired by coal core samples and what is happening with the coal industry in Wyoming – I am using a laser to cut the fabric circles that stack together to make a core,” she said over email. “Well, the Creators Hub in Fort Collins has closed until further notice, so that project is in limbo. I will continue to work on other pieces, but my favorite place to get clothes and household textiles for my work is Meals on Wheels Thrift Store and it’s ... CLOSED, of course!”
This has required Rowswell to consider a more creative approach, which she said might involve putting out a Facebook call for friends to drop off used clothing in rust, blue, black, brown and green colors on her porch or at the studio door.
Like Kreuzer, Rowswell and her husband sell handmade jewelry at various art shows through their joint business, Rawhide Studio, but they’re wondering if they’ll have to pivot their summer sales plan.
“The shows all have non-refundable jury fees of $30 to $40, so the question becomes ‘should you even try?’” she said. “Maybe wait until the last minute to apply.”
A few days before publication of this story, Rowswell was alerted that her next local show, scheduled for May at Laramie County Library, was canceled (the library announced it won’t host any events until after May 31). She had intended to show the documentary “The True Cost” about the danger of the fast fashion industry and then invite people to collaborate on her community arts project “Crazy-A Contemporary Quilt About Fashion’s Pressing Problems,” and she’s hoping to still do so at a later date in June or July.
For other artists, the effect of COVID-19 hasn’t just been felt in the form of gallery closings and show cancellations – it’s a loss of motivation to create when the world around them is so unstable.
Cheyenne Alisha Isaacson usually creates abstract paintings with bright colors and uplifting themes, but she had ironically just begun a series inspired by her childhood bad dreams when coronavirus arrived in the U.S.
“I stopped painting at all when my son had to stay home,” she said. “One, because of anxiety of going to the store, wondering what will happen, trying not to get sick, etc. … and I didn’t have the motivation to work at all.”
The gravity of the current situation really started to sink in for Isaacson when Paramount Cafe closed. As one of her favorite places to see and hang art, seeing that establishment shut its doors – then the Cheyenne Artists Guild and Clay Paper Scissors not long after – brought on a feeling of depression that she hasn’t been able to shake.
And the weight of it all has left her unable to produce the kind of work she wants to be producing.
“I’ve been doing some fiber art because that keeps my hands busy, but painting is more of a slow, contemplative process for me,” she said. “My focus is kind of shifting now that this seems to kind of be the new normal. I’m trying not to focus on creating that art with negative context because I don’t want negative thoughts.”
In the last few years, as her son has gotten older and thus less reliant on her, Isaacson has felt more dependent on her art as a source of personal happiness. She’d been making headway on gaining a larger following online, but COVID-19 has caused all of that to come to a screeching halt.
As more artists turn to social media platforms and their own personal website to showcase their work, Isaacson said she’s both happy to see that people are still creating, but saddened by how much art with grim tones is being made as a direct response to the pandemic.
“I just don’t think that’s a great thing to focus on,” she said. “It creates anxiety for everyone who sees it, so I’m trying to work toward a more positive place that will shift people’s mindset and my own … I did think about that, too, maybe I should just embrace the anxiety and make my art anyway, but I decided it’s just not good for me personally.”
Isaacson and El-Antably share a common dream: that artists will use this downtime to look into their collection of art supplies and create pieces that will inspire others.
“I hope there will be some people who make some absolutely amazing art to help us remember and process and see this time after as an opportunity to look back and think about what we’ve been through,” El-Antably said. “I think artists often have a really amazing eye, even when they don’t know what they’re saying or doing, and we can learn a lot through that. That’s one of my silver linings for myself, thinking about the things we will learn and see as a result of it.”