Jennifer Lopez (with Lucy Paez, background) in “The Mother.”

‘Working: What We Do All Day’

This four-part docuseries borrows its title from Studs Terkel’s oral history on American labor. But host and co-executive producer Barack Obama will remind you more of another Chicago legend. He’s spent much of his post-presidency positioning himself as the next Oprah Winfrey. And he’s pretty good at it. The highlights come whenever Obama pops in on common citizens, oohing over a part-time musician’s latest tunes, grocery shopping with a single mother and delivering lunch to desk-bound operators. Even those who hate his politics will have to agree that he exudes the warmth and wit of a daytime talk-show host. The only person who may be more Oprah-esque? Michelle Obama. Netflix

