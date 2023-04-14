Untold Power

”Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson” by Rebecca Boggs Roberts, c. 2023, Viking, $30, 320 pages

Behind every great man, they say, is an even greater woman.

You might not see her, but she’s there, cajoling and nudging him to keep things on track. She’s part helpmate, partner, co-conspirator and ally, making him shine, but not always expecting her own glitter. Sometimes, she leads. Sometimes, she pulls. And in the new book ”Untold Power” by Rebecca Boggs Roberts, sometimes, she runs the country.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus