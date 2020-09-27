Unlike most of us, A.J. Wolff and Jim Ehernberger love chasing trains.
“When I was growing up living on East Pershing, we had two railroad workers next door to us, and one of them took me down to the shops when I was 6 years old,” Wolff said. “I was fascinated.”
“Cheyenne is an attractive place for railroad enthusiasts,” Ehernberger added. “Even in the 1950s, when I was taking pictures of Big Boys running up and down the tracks, I had a lot of people who came to Cheyenne who contacted me, and I took them out on photograph trips.”
Wolff is the author of dozens of articles and three books, including “Union Pacific’s Turbine Era” and “Union Pacific’s Sherman Hill in the Diesel Era,” and Ehernberger worked at Union Pacific for 34 years and has an extensive collection of steam locomotive photographs and documents, so it’s no surprise they decided to combine their knowledge and produce a book on their favorite subject.
The first edition of their resulting work, “Union Pacific’s Cheyenne Facilities,” was published by Withers Publishing in 2015. It included mainly photos taken by Wolff and Ehernberger themselves (in addition to some found at the Wyoming State Archives and the Union Pacific collection in Omaha) and featured extensive research conducted via Ehernberger’s large collection of Union Pacific-related newspaper articles.
In February, right before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the country, the pair published a second (updated) edition of the book.
“I’m a nut on newspapers, and I’d researched local newspapers from 1867 to 1940s on microfilm at the State Archives, and so I had a print made,” Ehernberger said. “I think that the newspapers provide a wealth of information. I don’t have a college education, but I’ve learned more than what colleges teach (by reading the paper).”
The Cheyenne shop was the largest shop on the Union Pacific, where the steam-powered Big Boys and other locomotives were brought in, Wolff and Ehernberger both reiterated when explaining why it’s important to share the history of Cheyenne’s largest employer and its facilities. These shops exceeded the man hours of Union Pacific’s Omaha facility during the Great Depression, Ehernberger said, and visitors and residents of Cheyenne alike have watched the railroad evolve right in front of them since 1867.
Wolff credited Ehernberger with coming to him first with the book idea in the 1970s. Wolff was giving slideshow presentations about Cheyenne’s Union Pacific facilities, and it just made sense to condense the information into book form.
The process of doing the research and finding photos for the first edition wasn’t that difficult because of their mutual train photography experience and shared background knowledge, Ehernberger said. They split the work up by putting Wolff in charge of writing captions and the opener to each chapter, while Ehernberger organized photos and verified all their facts.
Getting the book published, however, was much harder. It took a while to find a good publisher and printer, but the pair settled with Withers because Wolff had worked with one of its employees for more than 10 years on other train-related writings. He knew a good printer, and together, they got it out to the public in 2015.
“It’s more information than exists anywhere else,” Ehernberger said of the end product.
This new edition includes a photograph Ehernberger found after the first publication that features the Cheyenne Union Pacific firehouse, a facility he said was important because of how often the volunteer fire department had to use it. Many trains, especially those coming down Sherman Hill, would have to hit the brakes for a while, and sparks sometimes caused the floor of the railroad car to catch on fire.
It also features updates from the past five years – the original book was marketed as a history of Cheyenne’s Union Pacific facilities between 1868 and 2015 – and a couple revisions due to pieces of information that are no longer relevant.
Even though it’s not much different than the first edition, Ehernberger said it was important to publish this new version of their “labor of love” because the first wasn’t really marketed and only 500-some copies were printed. Now, the authors are able to sell the book to online shoppers (on Amazon, https://uphs-store.myshopify.com and www.southplattepress.com), as well as visitors to the Cheyenne Depot Museum and Wyoming State Museum.
“A lot of (these) buildings have been destroyed, and a lot of old hands who worked there during the steam days are gone, so we want to keep that alive and show people how it was compared to today,” Wolff said.