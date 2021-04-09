What does it mean to be an adult? This is the major question explored in the coming-of-age musical production of “29: A Song Cycle.”
“29: A Song Cycle” is a musical that incorporates 25 different numbers, where each episode tells its own story about the formative years of ages 21 to 29-years-old. The song cycle, originally written by Gaby Alter and Tommy Newman, weaves a tapestry of characters who face defining moments in their 20s, such as getting a job, finding a roommate or receiving news of an unexpected pregnancy. Each song number illustrates the turning points on the journey to adulthood.
The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance will stream its filmed production of “29: A Song Cycle” nightly from April 9-17. It was a tremendous task to adapt a musical theater production into a film, especially during a pandemic and at a university that does not have a film department. With the help of green screens, private rooms, new cameras, masked dancers and a crash course in film editing, the department has pulled off the monumental feat.
To make rehearsals safe, the acting company rehearsed virtually while the dancers performed socially distanced on stage in masks.
“We had closet-sized rooms with lights, cameras, and green screens. For everyone’s safety, actors were each in their own isolation booths,” said Sean Stone, assistant lecturer for musical theatre at UW.
For this performance, Stone acted as the musical director, screenplay adapter, musical producer and film editor. He personally knows the writers of “29: A Song Cycle,” which is one of the reasons the group was able to adapt the play. Because of that connection with the creators, the production isn’t available anywhere else at the moment.
Stone said that, as a theater department, he and his colleagues don’t usually have the resources to teach film and camera techniques. However, the department wanted to ensure the pandemic didn’t impact students’ education, so it took on the challenge of digital storytelling.
“It was a real challenge to overcome not having an audience. I am really fueled by the energy of a live audience,” said Hannah Ellis, recent UW graduate and dancer in the production. She added that it was strange to film everything separately, but it has been exciting to see all of the footage come together. Post-production has been a delightful surprise for the cast and crew.
Cat Kamrath, an assistant lecturer in dance at UW, choreographed the numbers.
“I choreographed 16 dance numbers. It was a lot!” Kamrath said.
She noted that the filming process was a very different experience from ramping up for a live stage performance. But as the pieces came together, it began to transform into something totally different from where they started.
“The show takes you on various emotional journeys. There is so much variety with little pieces of stories that we can all relate to,” Kamrath said.
She added that a special part of working on the show was the fact that she turned 29-years-old during the production process. So, the show felt even more relatable.
“I’ve performed in four different productions with different directors and creative teams. I’m super proud of my department for all the ways we’ve been creative. It has forced us to learn in ways we wouldn’t have,” said Hazel Homer-Wambeam, UW student performer.
Because Homer-Wambeam is a fully online student, she has filmed all of her scenes out of her own home with little to no connection with the other actors and performers. She acted as performer, lighting technician and camera person.
Homer-Wambeam and Ellis both agreed their favorite number in the show is “Looking for A Roommate.” In this particular performance, a young man comes into contact with a number of interesting characters, which leads to a delightful comedy routine that anyone who has had a roommate can relate to.
“This has been such a great collaboration, and the audience should expect constant entertainment,” Homer-Wambeam said.
“We pushed through a lot of chaos to ensure students get a high-quality education, and that we continue to produce high quality theater and dance productions,” Kamrath said. She added that this difficult year has only amplified the importance of making art.