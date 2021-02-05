UW historian took 2021-appropriate approach to Black History Month events

The words “Black History Month” seem to carry a new meaning in the year 2021 – a year that, just a month in, has already included everything from the inauguration of the nation’s first Black vice president to an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
In the wake of a summer remembered for its massive racial equity protests and in the midst of a global pandemic that put people from racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting sick and dying (according to the CDC), for historians, this month can’t be honored like it has in the past. At least not in Fredrick Douglass Dixon‘s opinion.
“For the critical mass of Americans, a lot of things have come to the forefront,” Dixon said.
“And there’s this reckoning … but we do find people who have justifications in their minds and in their worldviews, and they’re not dealing with it directly.”
As a second-generation historian, director of the University of Wyoming’s Black Studies Center and assistant professor in the African American and Diaspora Studies Department, Dixon is committed to facilitating events throughout Black History Month that are both pandemic-safe (they’re all virtual) and focused on challenging the historical narrative, which, he said, is particularly whitewashed.
This series of events kicked off Monday with a discussion surrounding the social impact of the 1915 blockbuster “The Birth of A Nation” on “patriotism, World War I and the rise of the second wave of the Ku Klux Klan.” Dixon said the Zoom event was the first installment of his three-part film series examining what happened before, during and after the Massacre of Black Wall Street (aka the Tulsa race massacre). This year marks the 100th anniversary of the event, which the 2021 UW Black History Month event series is themed around: “The Death of Black Wall Street and the Myth of the American Dream.”
“We’re not celebrating, we’re reckoning with that historic event and how it ties into American history and how it ties into Black history and what we know has been a systemic erasing of specific events in American history,” Dixon said. “It’s a subject that is important in American history that continues to be marginalized, particularly as we start to think about this as not a standalone event, but one of many events that shaped America’s social conditions.”
The first event was attended by about 120 people, which he was pleased by, but Dixon thinks attendance will increase as the month goes on. He’s happy to see more community members getting involved, rather than just students, even though he recognizes that not everyone places the same importance on Black History Month that he does.
“We’re far left, some people would probably think, particularly in a state as red as Wyoming. So I rest assured that there are a group of people (for) who … our programmatic endeavors challenge them to their core,” he said. “(But there) seems to be a growing number of community members finding interest and value in the way we forward information. I’m contacted by different groups of people consistently, and it’s always a reminder that we do have a following of folks.”
The complete list of UW’s free, virtual Black History Month events is as follows:
Third Annual Black History Month Conference
9 a.m.-noon Friday, Feb. 5
The conference will examine the 100th anniversary of the death of Black Wall Street. Ashley Howard, an assistant professor at the University of Iowa, will give the keynote address. A student research panel will feature Jaida Cooper of Thornton, Colorado; Jaylen Pate of Chicago; and Toby Thompson of Cheyenne. Danny Dale, UW College of Arts and Sciences interim dean, and Ulrich Adelt, AADS director, will offer remarks.
“The Miseducation of the Negro and Black Studies”
5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8
This discussion will examine the saliency and value of Carter Woodson’s 1933 book, “The Mis-Education of the Negro,” to contemporary formal education issues and beyond. Panelists are Sunni Ali, an associate professor at Northeastern Illinois University; Rashid Faisal, a principal internship coach at Columbia University; and Will Guzman, a professor at Prairie View A&M University.
“Medical Mistrust, Vaccines and the Black Community”
7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11
This conversation will examine the controversy of historical and contemporary problematic concerns of Blacks’ critical mass regarding the American medical community. Panelists are minister Abdul Malik Sayyid Muhammad and Lorette Shabazz, a professor at Western Illinois University.
“Cinematic Realism and Racist Propaganda Part 2: ‘Before They Die!’”
5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15
A panel will review this independent film, which explores the death of Black Wall Street from the survivors’ point of view. Panelists are Benny Boyd, an assistant football coach at UW; Daniel Davis, an associate professor at Kennedy-King College; Byron Shabazz, president of the McDonough County (Illinois) branch of the NAACP; and Damario Solomon-Simmons, a civil rights attorney in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“Critical Self-Awareness in Anti-Racist Leadership”
5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18
Dulcinea Hearn and Ebonee Weathers, from the San Diego Unified School District, will present a professional development discussion that provides pathways, strategies and techniques to eradicate racism in professional settings.
“Cinematic Realism and Racist Propaganda Part 3: ‘Rosewood’”
5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22
In 1923, Rosewood, Florida, was pillaged by white mobs who killed several Blacks and destroyed the town. This discussion will explore how the similarities of southern etiquette’s social conditions align with those of the death of Black Wall Street. Panelists are Adelt; Darrell Jackson and Tracey Patton, both UW professors; and Larry Muhammad, founder of Unlocking Genius Institute in Chicago.
“A Tale of Two Towns: Black Homesteaders and the Myth of the American Dream”
5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23
The Modern West podcast episode “Tale of Two Towns” will serve as a jumping-off point for a discussion about Black towns in the West, particularly in Wyoming and Colorado. Panelists are Erin Jones, Wyoming Public Radio cultural affairs producer; and Karla Slocum, a professor at the University of North Carolina. Dixon will moderate.
“Challenging Police Perspectives Surrounding the Controversy of Defunding”
5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25
This conversation will discuss the complexities and layered nuances of this controversial topic. Panelists are Aaron Appelhans, Albany County sheriff; Jael Kerandi, a student leader at the University of Minnesota; Kevin Lee, a police lieutenant at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago; and Mike Samp, UW police chief. Vogel will moderate.