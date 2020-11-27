Visit Cheyenne wants you to celebrate the holidays Old West style this year

Did you know Cheyenne was home to Santa Claus’ ranch before he moved up north? That’s the story Visit Cheyenne is telling this holiday season, and it’s all a part of the visitor bureau’s latest venture: Old West Holiday.
Visit Cheyenne President/CEO Domenic Bravo said plans for a month-long holiday celebration were in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and once the virus reached Wyoming, he and the teams at the Downtown Development Authority and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce adapted those plans to create a schedule of socially distanced festivities.
“We thought Cheyenne and Laramie County could be a destination during the holidays, and then when COVID hit, we were like ‘is there any way we can pull this off outside?’” Bravo said. “We figured as long as we could keep it relatively safe and go along with the health recommendations, it was a way to keep the holiday spirit alive for our citizens and people traveling through while also supporting local businesses.”
DDA Assistant Director Haylee Chenchar said Visit Cheyenne approached the other economic development agencies in town to help get the word out about these new festivities and to get some extra hands to decorate downtown. Chenchar is particularly happy with the section the DDA and a few local businesses partnered on, 17th Street, which she called “magical” at night.
“2020 has been just so difficult for everyone,” she said. “But the holidays, especially in smaller towns, has that feeling that is irreplaceable, and you just feel more connected to your community. … this is a great way to come together and be with the community while being apart.”
That “together while apart” aspect is particularly important to note, because, as Bravo said, most of these offerings are more photo ops than events. Visit Cheyenne doesn’t want to encourage people – particularly of different households – to gather, so the majority of the festivities are outdoors and are things you can enjoy while walking by or stopping for a quick photo.
“We always have that caveat that if you are out and about, we encourage you to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of social distancing,” Chenchar added. “And if you’re feeling sick, stay home. It’ll be here until the ball drops, so you’ll certainly have your opportunity to see it all when you’re feeling better.”
Katie Brady, owner of Mary’s Mountain Cookies, said it was a no-brainer when Visit Cheyenne approached her about turning the store into a gingerbread house called Mrs. Claus’ Cookies of Old West Holiday.
“Why would we not do it?” she said. “Being a military family like we are, it’s nice to give back to the community. I know my kids, when they were younger, would have been in awe of this gingerbread house ... I just think people need something to distract them and look forward to and enjoy as a family.”
As for the theme, Bravo said the goal is to recreate what downtown Cheyenne might have looked like around the holidays in the 1800s. There will be actors and gunslingers in old Western garb walking around every weekend to add to the aesthetic, and he encourages residents with their own old-fashioned garments to wear them and add to the fun.
“Branding it Old West Holiday was a way to keep with our heritage and highlight the great things we already had going on like Tinsel Through Time,” Bravo said. “It’s like Charles Dickens meets Tombstone.”
From a visit to Kringle Ranch at Little America Hotel and Resort to a viewing of the new Dancing Light Show at Gunslingers Village, there’s plenty to do in downtown Cheyenne this holiday season, so we’ve broken it down for you.
ONGOING EVENTS
Tinsel Through Time
When: From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every Wednesday-Saturday now through Dec. 24
Where: Historic Governors’ Mansion, 300 E. 21st St.
Cost: Free
Call: 307-777-7878
This annual Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion tradition will continue this year, and everyone’s invited. The halls will be decked with boughs of holly and plenty of other decorations – all in the theme of “Coming Together” – and you can enjoy the display until Thursday, Dec. 24.
Dancing Light Show
When: 5-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 3
Where: Cheyenne Gunslingers Village, West 15th Street at Pioneer Avenue
Cost: Free
Cheyenne is getting lit this year for the holidays. The official lighting display of Visit Cheyenne is a loving tribute to Carol Meyer’s late husband, Don, and their donation of an extensive light collection is now open to the public. Tune into 107.7 to listen along as the lights dance to the music.
The North WEST Pole: Santa’s Stops
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays Nov. 28-Dec. 19 (plus opening day Friday, Nov. 27)
Where: Various locations (Santa’s Stables, 317 W. 15th St.; Kringle Ranch at Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway; Mrs. Claus’ Cookies at Mary’s Mountain Cookies, 315 W. Lincolnway; Santa’s Saloon at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave.; Old West Holiday Pony Express Stop, 1506 Thomes Ave.)
Cost: Free
Explore Santa’s Stables (open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.), grab a drink at his watering hole, drop by the Pony Express Post Office (open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.), treat yourself at Mrs. Claus’ Cookies, and meet Old St. Nick himself at Kringle Ranch (open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.) to take your Christmas card photo.
Elfie Stations
When: 5-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 3
Where: Various locations (Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St.; Asher Building, 500 W. 15th St.; Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway; Cheyenne Livery Stable, 317 W. 15th St.; Mary’s Mountain Cookies, 315 W. Lincolnway; and Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave.)
Cost: Free
From a naughty-or-nice meter to a peppermint swing, there are eight new, decked-out spots to take the perfect holiday selfie this season.
Cowboy Carolers
When: 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Nov. 28-Dec. 19
Where: Throughout downtown Cheyenne
Cost: Free
Enjoy live performances of everyone’s favorite holiday tunes as you walk around town to do your holiday shopping (particularly on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28).
100 Faces of Santa
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays, Dec. 1-23
Where: Paul Smith Children’s Village, Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 616 S. Lions Park Drive
Cost: Free
Call: 307-637-6349
See the large, rare collection of Santa Clauses from the 20th century and all over the world. This part of the Thom Wise Collection was featured on HGTV. (Note: The Gardens is also hosting Elves Off Their Shelves, a daily hunt for a new hidden elf, throughout December during the same days and times.)
Holiday Light Tours
When: 6:30 p.m. daily, Dec. 11-24
Where: Meet at the Cheyenne Depot, 121 W. 15th St
Cost: $12 for adults, $6 for kids
Call: 307-778-3133
Hop on the trolley and see the best home light displays in town (without having to step out into the cold). Masks will be required.
ONE-TIME EVENTS
Holiday Light Celebration: 3D Projection
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. today
Where: Capitol Avenue and Depot Plaza, 121 W. 15th St.
Cost: Free
Call: 307-778-3133
Once it gets dark, Cheyenne is getting lit! Be wowed by this new colorful, fast-paced 3D holiday projection light show.
Free! 29th Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade
When: 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Downtown Cheyenne
Cost: Free
Call: 307-638-3388
Join marchers and “ooh” and “ahhh” at the “It’s Christmas, Y’all!”-themed floats for this long-lived Cheyenne tradition. Bring blankets and your favorite hot beverage and enjoy this timeless kickoff to the holiday season.
“What if Santa Were a Cowboy” Concert
When: Doors at 2:30 p.m., show at 3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19
Where: The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave.
Cost: Free
Online: www.thelincolncheyenne.com (Must reserve spot online, even though it’s free, because seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions)
Bryan Ragsdale is a modern mountain man who writes songs about living in the Cowboy State. Known as the eco-cowboy, his music reflects the values he was raised with, the values he teaches his own children, ideals that are often overlooked in mainstream music today. At this performance, Ragsdale will perform both traditional and original holiday songs from his Christmas album.