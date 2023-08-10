Whether you’re a fan or not, this Friday is a significant milestone marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of hip-hop.
How the higher powers determined this date doesn’t really matter, but it does seem to be unique in that it’s the one genre we can celebrate with a single date. The same can’t be said for country, punk, EDM — those all seem to have formed over years of musical cross-breeding, different genres and styles fusing together to create something new.
Was it Iggy Pop and the Stooges that founded punk, for instance? Or was that Johnny Thunders and his original band, the New York Dolls? I’d argue that punk was born with Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground’s debut record. Then there’s the hardcore punk sub-genre, pioneered by groups like Germs and Black Flag, among many others who could likely claim the sound.
Funk, namely G-Funk, along with styles of jazz, soul, reggae, afrobeat, all have a hand in the foundation of rap — just listen to “Watermelon Man” by Herbie Hancock or Bob Marley & The Whalers’ “No More Trouble.” How many jazz instrumentals have been sampled through the years, anyway? Too many to count.
But there is a point that hip-hop was born — which is, unfortunately, “Rapper’s Delight” by Sugarhill Gang, who are all but confirmed to have been an industry plant. Like I learned in my college course on the history of rap/hip-hop, I’d defer to “The Message” being the first true hip-hop track. Instead of goofy lines about dancing and rapping, and meaningless scatting over the funky beat, Grandmaster Flash’s “The Message” paints a picture of life in New York’s ghettos.
“It’s like a jungle sometimes
It makes me wonder
How I keep from going under”
Langston Hughes would be proud.
Now, compare that to something like “Basketball” by Kurtis Blow.
“Basketball is my favorite sport
I like the way they dribble up and down the court”
It’s a far-reaching genre, and one that, I’m sure, remains misunderstood. In fact, I see a lot of similarities between hip-hop and punk, particularly in the ethos, song structure and lyrical content addressing social issues and realities of city living through sometimes sarcastic, often aggressive means.
I want to offer up some recommended listening for those looking to get into hip-hop, most of which are albums that significantly influenced my taste in music. Albums that reconfigured my understanding of how relentlessly invigorating or soberingly introspective music can be, and what hip-hop, as an art form, can achieve both sonically and culturally.
Most of these are heavily explicit. They are listed in alphabetical order:
“4eva Is a Mighty Long Time,” by Big K.R.I.T
“Aquemini,” by Outkast
“Atrocity Exhibition,” by Danny Brown
“Brick Body Kids Still Daydream,” by Open Mike Eagle
“Enter The Wu Tang,” by Wu-Tang Clan
“Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Side B,” by Westside Gunn
“Illmatic,” by Nas
“The Low End Theory,” by A Tribe Called Quest
“Madvillainy,” by Madvillain
“Maps,” by Billy Woods & Kenny Segal
“Midnight Marauders,” by A Tribe Called Quest
“Mystic Stylez,” by Three 6 Mafia
“Paul’s Boutique,” by Beastie Boys
“Run The Jewels 1, 2 and 3,” by Run The Jewels
“The Sun’s Tirade,” by Isaiah Rashad
“To Pimp A Butterfly,” by Kendrick Lamar
“Veteran,” by JPEGMAFIA
If hip-hop isn’t exactly your speed, then flip-flop your way out to Fridays on the Plaza to catch reggae group Big Mountain tomorrow night. You very well may need to layer a sweatshirt under your rain slicker, because temperatures are already dropping — and it’s not even September yet.
Let’s pray for a bit of grace on Saturday, since the Cheyenne Arts Celebration is back again at Lions Park. Forty-five art vendors are scheduled to attend as a lineup of live musicians play the “Fridays” stage throughout the event, including headlining blues artist Buffalo Nichols. Makers and Creatives will also hold their annual Steamroller Street Prints event on the event grounds.
Soulja Boy will perform at The Lincoln Theatre that same night, and True Troupe’s “Lady Windermere’s Fan” begins at 6 p.m. in Cahill Park. The latter event will have a second performance on Sunday, as well.
Of potential interest to local artists, a virtual “Empowering Local Artists” webinar will be held on Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. Participants will learn from experienced organizations and artists on how to foster business growth and entrepreneurial success.
If you’d like to make the trip down to Denver, Ghost Canyon Fest begins at the Hi-Dive on Saturday at 6 p.m. The mini festival is a showcase of noise bands, post-punk and punk bands from both the region and the greater United States.
