Will Carpenter

Will poses for a portrait on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

I’ve sat in my grandfather’s pickup in the West Arkansas humidity, watching legal fireworks decorate the sky, walked the streets of Midtown Memphis with my shirt plastered to my shoulders, and, in probably my fondest memory, spent time that I should have used to pocket money earned off a minimum wage job to instead recline on a remote strip of sand in Solana Beach, California.

I’ve done the same in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland, two small pieces of the East Coast that, for all of their boardwalk flair, hardly deserve to share classification with the beaches of southern California.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus