I’ve sat in my grandfather’s pickup in the West Arkansas humidity, watching legal fireworks decorate the sky, walked the streets of Midtown Memphis with my shirt plastered to my shoulders, and, in probably my fondest memory, spent time that I should have used to pocket money earned off a minimum wage job to instead recline on a remote strip of sand in Solana Beach, California.
I’ve done the same in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland, two small pieces of the East Coast that, for all of their boardwalk flair, hardly deserve to share classification with the beaches of southern California.
I’ve experienced the scent of rich cornstalks in quiet rural towns of Indiana, but this past summer in Cheyenne was incomparable from anything else I’ve had the pleasure to experience thus far.
The busy season has, for the most part, concluded, with the majority of the city preparing for a rush of winter events, beginning with the Cheyenne Christmas Parade on Nov. 26. With Thanksgiving around the corner, this weekend appears to be the calm before the Christmas storm.
So with this brief lull, I’ve decided to reflect on the first column I ever wrote for this section.
Allow me to return to the essence of this column with a bit of a winter content redux.
It was June when I discovered that the thin atmosphere of the High Plains was, in fact, capable of retaining sweltering heat, after many months of being punished with un-melting snow and harsh winds. I learned it the hard way after sleeping on top of my bed covers, sweating through the night and, ironically, praying for just one breeze to slip through one of the wide-open windows of my apartment.
In that original column, I talked about the outdoor opportunities of southeast Wyoming – walking through peaceful Wyoming Hereford Ranch, wandering through downtown Cheyenne, popping into the many local shops and catching up with their owners, the unique nature of Fridays on the Plaza and other small festivals.
These opportunities are low-hanging fruit, as far as I’m concerned now. After one winter here, I’m entering another with a much wiser stance as to how to survive without selectively barricading myself indoors and ramming my unshaven face through a flatscreen.
This year, I have the goal of discovering what makes snowed-in Cheyenne tick. If you’re reading this and are new to Cheyenne, know that there are ways to preserve your sanity when the sun goes down before suppertime, though it may not look like it.
The key, as far as I’m concerned, is to remember that winter is the time to support one another. That’s especially true when it comes to our local businesses, if you have some cash to spare.
Of the most obvious would be the many beer and liquor choices around Cheyenne, from local breweries and distilleries like Chronicles Distilling, Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co and the Paramount Ballroom to spots like Peppermill Bar and Liquors or the surprising collection of draft beer at Sanford’s Grub and Pub.
The Cheyenne Botanic Gardens serve as an oasis on a snowy day, and downtown cafes like Paramount Cafe, The Crooked Cup, Rail Yard Coffee Haus & Eatery and Central Cafe are good places to warm up or get some weekend work done before stepping back out into the elements. Our movie theater also has seen success with its “Flashback Cinema” series, which brings classic movies back to the big screen, usually every Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. It’s about to enter a stretch of screening holiday classics.
That planned interactive space that Cheyenne Makers and Creatives had only just announced last summer? The owners have been hard at work. They’re now taking baby steps to holding regular businesses hours by opening up every Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
By the way, reading is free. Stop by the Laramie County Library to pick up a library card and explore all of their offerings – including a selection of movies on DVD. Before you go, scan through the ToDo calendar for any library events that pique your interest.
The Lincoln Theatre will continue its free monthly Open Jam Nights, and many of the bars and restaurants around the city have similar weekly recurring events where people can try their hand at open mic nights as musicians, comedians or even poets.
Winter Farmers Markets have returned every other Saturday morning in the Cheyenne Depot, and it’s the right place to keep up on what crafts local artisans are coming up with, even if you’re not in the place to buy anything. The Wyoming State Museum also frequently hosts free events.
As for specific events coming this weekend, here’s a rundown of where you can make the most of your time when it might take a little extra work to entertain yourself.
On Thursday, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is hosting the Bread and Butter Making Class, which offers the opportunity to learn the steps of making sourdough bread.
Friday has just enough options to offer residents a night of various pleasures. Fans of jam bands will have an easy decision in joining The Lincoln Theatre for a performance by Steely Dead, who combine the stylings of two of the most prominent jam bands in history, The Grateful Dead and Steely Dan.
At the same time Friday night, The Metropolitan Downtown will host its recurring Dueling Pianos event, where two pianists will face off against one another with covers of audience requested songs. If you miss Friday night’s performance, head over at 8 p.m. Saturday for a second show.
Early Saturday morning, fans of the outdoors can tag along for this month’s Cheyenne Audubon field trip. The birdwatching group will head out to Curt Gowdy State Park in hopes of sighting common cold-weather birds. Then, at 7:30 that night, the Outlaw Saloon is hosting a showcase of regional rock-country bands in its Rocky Mountain Country Showcase.
A broadway style production of circus-like offerings returns to the Cheyenne Civic Center with Cirque Dreams Holidaze on Tuesday and Wednesday. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. both days.
Flannels & Friends-Giving returns to Black Tooth Brewing Co. on Wednesday from 5-10 p.m. Throw on a flannel, and spend time with everyone else who’s looking for a little human connection during this holiday season. Plenty of party games and a Thanksgiving meal supplied by a local food truck helps sweeten the deal.
On a personal note, make an effort to reconnect with friends and family. Make calls, conduct hour-long video chats and resist those intrusive inclinations to retreat into the dark brought on by the permacold and early-setting sun.
Do not give in to the inherent angst spurred by foul weather when you find yourself interacting with strangers, especially when they’re serving you coffee, bagging groceries or helping you find the item you’re looking for.
We’re all in this together, and we might as well create a bit of warmth for one another when the opportunity presents itself.
Finally, if you find yourself with nothing to do, don’t internalize the feeling. Ask yourself if you’re doing all you can to solve the problem, or maybe take it as a sign that the world wants you to take a beat and do something for yourself.