William Faulkner is quoted to have said this on his final day as a postal worker:
“I reckon I’ll be at the beck and call of folks with money all my life, but thank god I’ll never again be at the beck and call of every son of a bitch who’s got two cents to buy a stamp.”
It’s one of my favorite quotes of all-time. It just has this everlasting ring to it.
I have been patiently waiting for the opportunity to apply it in my own life. And for that, I am jealous that Hannah Black has officially beat me to it.
Right about now, I expect our former Wyoming Tribune Eagle criminal justice reporter must share the author’s sentiment as she packs her life into cardboard boxes, bound for a change of scenery both professionally and, in many ways, personally.
When I first moved here in September 2021, it was Hannah who toured my future apartment for me. Now, as she leaves, I’m one of the people helping load the U-Haul she’ll drive to Madison, Wisconsin.
It certainly isn’t goodbye, but the empty desk across the cubicle is a constant reminder of her absence.
The real tragedy, however, is that I am now alone in my cynicism.
Looks like I’ll be spending some time pushing through the pain of another friend going on ahead. Wyoming won’t be the same without her.
Which reminds me of another quote, this one from Mark Spragg’s “Where Rivers Change Direction”:
“Wyoming has taught me to be thankful for the pain.”
Luckily, I’ve heard that excessive spending is a healthy remedy to fill the void in your cold, empty heart.
This weekend is the perfect time to capitalize on holiday shopping with a collection of craft markets listed in our ToDo Calendar.
Then, on Friday night, there’s Grown-Ups Night Out at The Events Center at Archer, where parents get a full Christmas dinner and a drive-in movie for the price of $40 a couple.
From 5:30-8 p.m., the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is hosting an entry in its Late Night Lights series. Sip coffee, hot chocolate or tea while exploring the temperate gardens decorated with Christmas spirit. There will be more opportunities to visit the gardens after dark next week.
Later in the night, Cheyenne Capital Chorale is offering a bit of nostalgia in its “Childhood Memories” show. Around the same time, catch “The Trial of Ebeneezer Scrooge” at the Historic Atlas Theatre if you haven’t yet. This is the production’s final weekend, and it will run at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Early the next morning, the Cheyenne Audubon Society departs at 8 a.m. for its annual Christmas Bird Count. It’s a great group field trip for those looking to learn more about proper birding in the winter.
The Cheyenne Youth Symphony will give a free performance on Saturday night, and local favorite the Face Vocal Band returns to The Lincoln Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
Finally, if parents are looking to put their kids through the Christmas wringer, there’s a Breakfast with Santa at The Omelet House at both 8 and 9 a.m. and a cookie decorating party from noon-2 p.m. at The Louise Event Venue. Local theater group True Troupe is also hosting “Caroling, Cookies and Cheer” for all ages at 2 p.m. in the Orchard Valley Community Center.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.