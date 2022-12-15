William Faulkner is quoted to have said this on his final day as a postal worker:

“I reckon I’ll be at the beck and call of folks with money all my life, but thank god I’ll never again be at the beck and call of every son of a bitch who’s got two cents to buy a stamp.”


