Will Carpenter

Will Carpenter has learned to appreciate Wyoming, even its weather. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

I’ve found myself wondering why rage, or anger, seems to be the defining emotion these days.

Regardless of whether that rage ultimately manifests in a racist social media post or a mass shooting, it seems that we more readily succumb to outward expressions of dissatisfaction than ever before. Do we blame the 24-hour national news cycle? Is it something in the water? Maybe our unlimited access to anything and everything on the internet?

