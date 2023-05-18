I’ve found myself wondering why rage, or anger, seems to be the defining emotion these days.
Regardless of whether that rage ultimately manifests in a racist social media post or a mass shooting, it seems that we more readily succumb to outward expressions of dissatisfaction than ever before. Do we blame the 24-hour national news cycle? Is it something in the water? Maybe our unlimited access to anything and everything on the internet?
I’m inclined to believe that anger, regardless of the source, is simply the easiest emotion to access and, unfortunately, deploy in our daily life. It’s tough to admit, but I know the balanced combination of anxiety and frustration has been a successful motivator for me in the past.
The thing is, it isn’t a healthy, or exactly satisfying, one. It certainly isn’t fun for those on the receiving end of your emotion.
This past weekend, I was lying on the ground beneath the Utah sky, hearing the reverberation of a nearby concert through the surrounding stone buildings and bodies of those who lay around me.
I was thinking, “This is where I want to be.”
The place was Kilby Block Party, a three-day music festival in Salt Lake City, and I assume everyone else in attendance was having the exact same thought. People chattered about their favorite sets so far and the ones they’re most excited for. It was a musical and cultural paradise, even if it was manufactured to be just that.
Every musical artist that took the stage — world renowned or obscure — told the audience something similar, in turn drawing even more enthusiasm from the crowd, elevating said performer’s disbelief. They had clearly walked into a much rowdier gig than anticipated.
But there was also a lot of complaining going on. Attendees were frustrated over the sound quality across the four stages, the layout of the festival grounds and the structure of the entire event. Some were just concerned as to whether they could bring a pack of American Spirits through the security checkpoint.
Too bad for them — I was deeply satisfied with it all, good and bad.
In fact, I even liked standing beneath the lightning storms that insisted on delaying Pavement’s performance. I didn’t exactly linger on the fact that a 24-ounce Coors Banquet was $13, or that the one guy in front of me smelled like an old soiled couch — I was losing breath laughing over horrible, immature jokes with one of my best friends, and that was more than enough for me.
Plus, I fulfilled my lifelong dream of raging to rap duo Run The Jewels.
Was I annoyed by all of the people lined up to take aesthetically pleasing Instagram photos? Sure, but that’s the world we live in. I also didn’t love that a corndog put me in debt or that the wait to buy a Duster T-shirt was upwards of an hour, just to discover they had sold out by the end of the afternoon.
I didn’t even get caught up in my disdain for festival culture, a rant which I had rehearsed in the mirror ahead of time like Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver.”
Here’s the thing: None of those things mattered, because I was happy. I was engrossed in three days of live music played by incredible musicians, many of which gained a new follower.
A younger me would have let the inconveniences rule my emotions, but luckily I’ve learned to dwell on the good. And there was plenty of good to dwell on.
In Cheyenne, we have plenty of opportunity to do this, but I still hear a lot of negativity coming from the community — dissatisfaction with Coloradans, the local newspaper (we love you, too) or a next-door neighbor. Lucky for us, it’s easier to focus on the good when the weather is nice, with Fridays on the Plaza fast approaching and our open-container ordinance soon to take effect, but it still takes some effort on behalf of the individual.
To resist going postal, I’m planning a long hike on Saturday. How about you?
Our world of easy-access anger reminds me of Amazon, packages constantly shipping and arriving at your doorstep at the tap of a button. It’s a far reaching conglomerate that you utilize weekly because it’s convenient, perpetuating any and all frustration by cutting out those psychologically nourishing middle-men — pleasant face-to-face interactions, discovering good music, much-needed exercise — with a mainline of something to rant about.
Turns out, when you’re doing something you love or immersing yourself in an intrinsically fulfilling activity, the bad becomes a little bit more manageable. That’s something that we’ve forgotten in the age of information.
And if it seems like someone needs some help, then be that person who’s there for them.
If you’re looking for an emotional escape, this Saturday is the right time to do it with an abundance of opportunity to get out in the community and heal your soul.
There’s a set of usual suspects this weekend, with the Brandt Tobler & Friends Comedy Night at Black Tooth Brewing Co., the final weekend of Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “Cinderella”, and The Metropolitan Downtown’s semi-regular Friday Night Dueling Pianos event. But this weekend is also an opportunity to get into some unique excursions.
Saturday is the annual Big Day Bird Count, which invites birders of all levels to join the Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society for a trip around the area to spot and document as many birds as possible. The event kicks off bright and early at 6:30 a.m. in Lions Park.
This weekend also features the annual Cheyenne Depot Days, a two-day event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. that celebrates the history of Union Pacific operations in the city. Around the same time Saturday morning, the Laramie County Library is hosting an adoption event with Black Dog Animal Rescue. Let me know if you meet a dog that looks like they might tolerate the sounds of torturous electric guitar on a daily basis (I’m working on Jimmy Page’s solo from “Whole Lotta Love.”).
Head over to Little America Hotel and Resort for expert performances in the Cheyenne Youth Symphony Afternoon Concert and Tea event. At 5 p.m., Sunshine Plant Co. will have an outdoor garden workshop focusing on creating desert plant scenes.
Sunday is the return of the Railspur’s Crawfish Boil. Attendees get a pound of crawfish for $16 is this community-oriented feast.
In other good news, car show season is starting up. The Classical Glass Corvette Club is holding its 40th Anniversary Celebration show in the Culver’s parking lot next Tuesday, but be on the lookout for more antique meet-ups in the coming weeks.