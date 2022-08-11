Will Carpenter

Will poses for a portrait on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Last weekend, I stood atop the Striker Parking garage, vacant and now covered in one elaborate mural of graffiti, and watched the blinking red lights of wind turbines synchronize in the distance.

The monoliths are miles away and some are far apart from one another. The only nighttime remnant from a distance of their presence is the display of lights programmed to flash simultaneously to ward off passing planes and helicopters.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus