Last weekend, I stood atop the Striker Parking garage, vacant and now covered in one elaborate mural of graffiti, and watched the blinking red lights of wind turbines synchronize in the distance.
The monoliths are miles away and some are far apart from one another. The only nighttime remnant from a distance of their presence is the display of lights programmed to flash simultaneously to ward off passing planes and helicopters.
It was calm, not cold by any means, but there was a certain feeling to note. It seemed like the world was slowing down a half step, the weight of everyday problems lightening just enough that they might only have been imagined.
I can’t think of anywhere else where person can absorb such a sight. It’s unlike anything I’ve experienced, and the feeling it created was a unique one.
And it’s an occurrence that is completely ordinary to the residents of Cheyenne.
Since the image of those flashing lights is burned into my memory, I meandered down a trail of thought. How much do we take for granted around this city, everything passing us by day after day, until those small miraculous flairs dim into the background?
I think of the C-130s that buzz over Laramie County in the quiet after-hours. Even as the son of a military parent, I hadn’t seen such a prominent display of one of our country’s most iconic planes until I relocated here last fall.
The recent weather has been a surprise as well.
I was told it never would rain here. Though I’ve always loved the rain – including the sudden barrage when you least expect it – I still find myself staring out at downtown Cheyenne for a little bit longer when waves of rain pelt the windows of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
On a stormy night, if you’re patient, you can look west to the Laramie Range and see the strobe lights of a heat storm bathe the mountains in harsh instances of light.
I had never seen that before, either.
These sort of things also occur on a smaller scope.
On the back patio of the Paramount Cafe, in a spot the business has labeled as “The Garden,” you can look up at the blue American bison painted by local muralist Jordan Dean, wait for a moment, and spot where the pigeons discovered a single brick missing towards the peak of the massive wall it’s painted on.
The birds squeeze in and out of this small opening, a single bird often defending its tenancy in a resilient tussle. Watching this dance isn’t enlightening in the slightest, but it can produce an odd and entertaining five minutes, if you’ve got nothing else to do.
Plus, it’s somewhat fun to wonder what’s tucked in there, you know, besides the filthy birds.
Let’s put it this way – it’s making out to be a slow weekend here in Cheyenne, the remedy for which will be looking a little closer at the everyday to see what value you can find in it.
Upcoming events
As for worthwhile events – Rozzi is traveling from California to perform for Cheyenneites who are probably praying for a break in the rain after a string of damp Fridays on the Plaza performances.
The Cheyenne Farmers Market will be kicking off early the next morning, and while the yellow peaches at King Soopers have been tasting pretty good as they entered their peak season, the fresh local produce should be incomparable. Swing by the B Parking Lot in Frontier Park to stock up on some essentials.
Saturday only ramps up from there, with the Demolition Derby beginning at the 5 p.m. as a part of the Laramie County Fair, followed by simultaneous performances at Cheyenne’s two biggest concert venues.
Whiskey Meyers will perform at Terry Bison Ranch for a hard-hitting show of down home, rock-country music. Over at the Lincoln Theatre, Metalachi will do what they, and only they, do best – mariachi music covers of classic 80’s metal and rock songs.
Then there’s the recurring events to keep an eye out for. Tonight at 7 p.m. is the weekly Open Jam Night at the Lincoln Theatre, where residents can keep up on some of the local musical talent. The Hawthorn Tree has also started a Poetry Open Mic event occurring every second Sunday from 1-3 p.m., for all the creatives out there.
On my end, it’s been too long since I’ve gone out into the Wyoming wilderness. At some point this weekend, I’ll be wandering around in the mountains near Laramie with the hope of spotting something I might be taking for granted.
Not without a peaceful morning walk through the farmers market first, that is.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.