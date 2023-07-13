In middle school, I set the screensaver of my brand-new iPod Touch to a photo of Taylor Swift.
I am aware that raises several question.
I was a growing boy, sporting braces, a crack in my voice and lots of acne, and I thought Swift was cute — consider my screensaver a G-rated version of a teenager hiding a pinup on the inside of their closet door. I also remember when one of my friends bought a copy of her album “1989,” which I promptly borrowed and burned to a computer in order to download the music to my phone.
I don’t think I actually listened to it, but I listened to “Red” a whole lot. This curiously followed after my obsession with Blink-182 had dissipated, and I was no longer cranking “The Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance during daily skateboarding sessions at my elementary school parking lot.
Upon reaching high school, I had grown out of my braces, most of the acne, and, luckily, the screensaver for something a bit more becoming. I also abandoned skating to become a jock.
By the time I graduated high school, I had a completely different taste in music. I was four years removed from any and all Taylor Swift — save for “Our Song,” which I still believe is an excellent country ear-worm.
Newfangled technology (Apple Music) actually lets me go back and explore my “2017 Replay” playlist. Each playlist following 2017 inches closer to the taste of a Very Serious Music Journalist™, and it’s amusing to laugh at my own progression.
No Taylor Swift in there, though.
I know there’s plenty of people whose “Recently Played” looks like an anthology of Swift’s discography, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. I should know — I’ve done the same with moody/enraged white folks (Dead Kennedys, The Velvet Underground, Black Flag, Sonic Youth, Fugazi, Joy Division and Dinosaur Jr.).
There’s also nothing wrong with attending four of her concerts in the span one year, owning all of her albums, listening exclusively to Swift or even calling yourself a “Swiftie.” I’d argue that problems do arise when you cry your way through her concert or obsess over her most recent relationship, but that’s your prerogative.
Her music absolutely has its place, and her legacy is like few artists before her. But now that Stanford University — along with other prestigious institutions — is offering a course surveying her work, I feel that there’s room for some critique.
The student-taught course is titled “The Last Great American Songwriter: Storytelling With Taylor Swift Through the Eras.” According to the Los Angeles Times, the course will, in part, focus on how she structured her career, be that in marketing or stylistic influences. The rest will be song analysis.
Dang, “the last”? Seems dramatic. WTE criminal justice reporter Samir Knox made a good point while he and I briefly discussed the class, that, in a sense, Taylor Swift is essentially the last singer/songwriter of her kind to sell and perform like a superstar.
From that perspective, I agree.
Counterpoint: This newfound obsession with Swift confuses popularity with influence.
In college, I was lucky enough to complete a course called “The Anthology of Blues Culture.” It was an analysis of how the delta blues developed and impacted the world as a whole. We are now 100 years removed from the time when composer W.C. Handy and singers like Mamie Smith, Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith founded the original structure of the blues in the 1920.
Charley Patton, Son House, Robert Johnson, Howlin’ Wolf and Skip James — these are musicians that, you know, completely changed the course of music. We’re still witnessing their influence today.
I have a growing fear that my future children will come to me looking for wisdom on what it was like getting to see Taylor Swift while she was young and still performing. I can hear their voices now.
“You’re so lucky you got to see her,” my daughter says to me at an embarrassingly expensive lunch after shopping for our third family yacht. “Music was so much better in the ‘10s.”
Credit where credit is due — Swift doesn’t make a fool of herself nationally. She seems like a good-enough person, and she’s avoided doing or saying anything that could damage her image so far. Her relationship-focused lyrical content is universal and simple, her instrumentation accessible and her marketing harmless.
Even her rebellious “Reputation Era” is reminiscent of a teenager going through a goth phase.
The thing is, for all her talent and success, there’s nothing challenging about what she does. There’s nothing abrasive, nothing confrontational, and honestly, there are few compositions where the message can be applied to the world beyond Taylor Swift herself.
Many people love Taylor Swift — as they should. I’m happy for them. I’m indifferent to her music, but I see the appeal. At the end of the day, I’m just fussy that Swift got her own course before John Prine, David Berman or Tom Waits did, but that’s just something I’ll have to settle with myself.
Before diehard fans come after me, remember I was a “Swiftie” before the rest of you. Don’t forget that.
Events
While “Swifties” are scrounging up the funds to study the work of their overlord, Cheyenne residents, if they’re smart, are spending their time figuring out plans for this weekend.
Things start off hot on Thursday with Neighborhood Night Out, the annual, city-wide block party hosted by the Cheyenne Police Department. A map listing specific locations for the event is available online at cheyennepd.org/Get-Involved/Cheyenne-Neighborhood-Night-Out.
But Thursday is also the kickoff of both CultureX, Cheyenne’s premier alternative arts festival, and Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ 67th Old Fashioned Melodrama. The latter pays homage to the Old West vaudeville performances that made the Historic Atlas Theatre the landmark that it is today. Learn more about this year’s Melodrama in Saturday’s ToDo section.
3OH!3 is taking the Fridays on the Plaza stage this Friday at 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, beginning at the same time is the Monster Truck Nitro Tour at Intermountain Speedway. If you go with “Fridays,” you’ll at least have a second chance to catch the Nitro Tour at the same time Saturday night.
Families should make their way to the Wyoming State Museum on Saturday morning for the next installment of the monthly Family Day event. This month’s theme is “Dino Day,” where kids can explore the new dinosaur exhibit and learn about prehistoric Wyoming.
In the afternoon, the block party for Moody’s Rock Stop and Ciara Coral will be held at the new gas station and market, located at 901 W. Pershing Blvd. The two locations are owned by Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody, who relocated to Cheyenne this year. The party will be a great place to start the day before heading back to the Depot Plaza for Fridays Extended, where R&B artist IYAZ will perform outside CultureX.
It’s tough that CultureX and IYAZ have to compete with a landmark event being held simultaneously at The Outlaw Saloon. Ice Wars International, a professional ice hockey fighting league, is finally here to make its debut in the United States. The Outlaw is setting up an ice rink in the main stage area, where the fighters will duke it out in a night of high-impact bouts.
Wrap up the weekend with a relaxing Sunday. The Laramie County Master Gardeners’ Garden Walk will be held from 1-5 p.m., and features some of the most luscious and varied gardens in Cheyenne. The event is free, and locations are listed in Barb Gorges’s most recent Garden Gossip column.