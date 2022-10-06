I have a problem.
I’m a serial half-reader. That means I’m currently dog-eared halfway through four different books, and at this point, I think it’s more than just a bad habit.
Only this year did I learn of my affliction, a terrible habit that must spawn from some fiction anxiety or intimate storytelling stress. No matter the character, no matter the style, I am doomed to catch a glint of that gold within the clear stream, and then drop the nugget I found in search of something shiny and new.
The odd thing is, I don’t half do anything else – at least nothing that’s particularly important to my self-preservation. I don’t get half-dressed every morning, and imagine opening up the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to see half an article on the cover of the ToDo section.
I admit that I sometimes, maybe, half clean the kitchen.
There’s something about picking up a new book that’s intoxicating. I was reminded of this on Tuesday night when listening to author C.J. Box speak about his new book, “Treasure State,” at the Laramie County Library.
I’m having to resist looking into his standalone story, “Blue Heaven,” as I’d like to avoid worsening my condition.
My first offense was a little over three months ago, and remains the only offense that I stand by. It was an emotional decision, one with at least a semblance of logic running through it.
My victim? The classic novel “The Trial,” by Franz Kafka.
I apologize, Mr. Kafka. I enjoyed “The Metamorphosis,” felt it made a strong point through a ludicrously comedic and entirely terrifying scenario of a man waking up as a human-sized beetle.
“The Trial,” on the other hand, put me in a spin-cycle of neurotic anxiety as I followed Josef K. through a never-ending scavenger hunt of miscommunication and odd, transcendent hallways. I love the writing, love the concept and respect its impact on literature, but I still put the final bookmark somewhere near the 200th page in exchange for Ken Kesey’s second and final novel, “Sometimes a Great Notion.”
That book, far less discussed than Kesey’s debut novel, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” is a sprawling narrative that weaves through the psyche of numerous characters, fading between past, present and future, sometimes mid-sentence.
It’s compelling and completely out of my frame of knowledge, as it follows a generational family of loggers trying to mend their past transgressions against one another while preventing the family business from going under.
My mind is still embedded in the story – sometimes too much so.
So while the words were spinning out of control, and as a result, my comprehension of the story with it, my eyes drifted to the book I’m currently engrossed in – “Where Rivers Change Direction,” by native Wyomingite Mark Spragg.
I don’t expect to punch out of this one – I’m actually annotating it as I go – and I don’t expect you would either, whether you devour literature on a weekly basis or haven’t even seen a book cover since you last visited your parents’ house.
Through all of this, I have steadily picked away at “Everything That’s True,” a small compilation of columns spanning the more than 20-year career of journalist Bruce VanWyngarden. He is better known as the former editor-in-chief of the Memphis Flyer, the alternative weekly newspaper in Memphis, Tennessee.
I’d be lying if I were to say that I wasn’t trying to learn from his style, but I know I’ve still got a long way to go.
Oh, and “Infinite Jest,” the behemoth of a novel by David Foster Wallace is still sitting half read and, admittedly, half understood after about six months of dormancy. I do eyeball it from time to time. The same offense applies to Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road.”
Don’t fall into the same bad habits as me. Stop by Laramie County Community College for their Literary Connection Event tonight at 5:30 p.m. to hear from local authors as they discuss the importance of author-reader connection.
Then, on Friday, explore the Friday ArtWalk at Art @ The Hynds, with work from artists that don’t quite fit the mold. Desiree Brothee, whose newest series incorporates themes from cosmic horror, will be hanging at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. as well. (Learn more about that small, chilling series in tomorrow’s ToDo section.)
Be up bright and early Saturday for the 11th Sankofa Heritage MAAFA Education Conference, where Frederick Douglass Dixon will give a presentation about “Deconstructing the Negro Question in the Age of Rising American Nationalism.” Then, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., check out a special Indigenous People’s Day Artist Showcase at the Wyoming State Museum.
A less emotionally taxing event, and one that isn’t worth missing, is The Great Cheyenne Bed Race. At Blue Raven Brewery, teams of five have built beds on wheels that they will drag race in a series of heats from 1-6 p.m.
Fall on the Farm begins this weekend, as well, and should be the premier place in town to pick up pumpkins and get in the fall spirit with a small, family focused atmosphere on Saturday and Sunday. The event will recur for the next two weekends.
And if you decide to pick up book this weekend, be sure to finish it.