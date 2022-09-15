I’m waking up every morning to a house filled with boxes – some unpacked, others stuffed with miscellaneous items – learning one small activity at a time that I’m lacking some of the basic tools required to build some semblance of a sane household.
This time period is starting to feel like the second stage of my life in Cheyenne, though it’s tricky to pin down why.
I’ve cut my hair, tugged my cowboy boots back on and returned to listening mainly to country music again. Charley Crockett and Colter Wall have been fueling my daily tasks, and I can’t stop humming through Hank Williams’ discography after a long stint of cranium combusting, anachronistic punk rock – which I still love deeply.
And all I want to do is wake up to snow falling outside my window, but not without enjoying the last of the warmth with some weekend excursions.
It all feels like healthy progress – tiring, but, you know, necessary.
I’d like to avoid any further talk of it for now. Let’s discuss this weekend’s events instead.
Arts in the Parks began this morning, and over the next three days, local artists will set up for Plein Air painting throughout scenic Curt Gowdy State Park. The best way to turn this into a worthwhile event for visitors, at least in my opinion, is to incorporate a hiking day.
Pick a trail or series of trails in the park to explore, and, if you’re lucky, you’ll stumble across some practicing artists at multiple points along the trek.
The Cheyenne Greek Festival is finally back, which is where I plan to hole up for a while on Saturday. It’s going to be the best opportunity a person will have over the course of a year to stuff themselves with greek cuisine and alcohol.
Speaking of alcohol – if you’re a beer snob or a hopelessly committed Black Tooth customer, now’s your chance to get a behind-the-scenes tour of their brewery in the second installment of their Night with the Brewer series.
Taste test their concoctions, take a look at the process, and ask the brewer themselves about the ins and outs of how the Wyoming brewery does what they do.
Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. is hosting its yearly Oktoberfest celebration, “Dogtoberfest.” It’s a day’s worth of drinking, this time with man’s best friend by your side to witness your alcoholic descent in non-comprehending horror. There will also be a dachshund race.
The Shred 4 Stef Skateboard Competition, covered in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle last weekend, will give locals an alternative point of escape on Saturday. Watch skaters from the Front Range face off against one another at Brimmer Park, with all profits being donated to ease the financial burden experienced by local skater Stefani Perdue’s family while she undergoes recovery after suffering a brain bleed in late July.
But if personal growth is your preferred poison, then participate in the Cheyenne Guitar Society’s Guitar Workshop on Tuesday. Any guitarists that want to brush up on their technique should carve out some time that morning to learn from renowned French guitarist Pierre Bensusan.
Or, if you just want to enjoy the music, stop by for his solo performance from 7-9:15 p.m. at the Laramie County Library.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.