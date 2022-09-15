Will Carpenter

Will poses for a portrait on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Let’s play this one straight.

I’m waking up every morning to a house filled with boxes – some unpacked, others stuffed with miscellaneous items – learning one small activity at a time that I’m lacking some of the basic tools required to build some semblance of a sane household.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus