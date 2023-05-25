The sun is out, the smoke is (kind of) clearing, and the downtown open-container ordinance is set to begin in just one week.
I’ll be damned — it just might be summertime in southeast Wyoming.
On Saturday afternoon, I lounged in Lions Park to sit, read and feel the cool breeze as the sun sank lower in the sky. In a pleasant surprise, a father took the stage at the Brimmer Amphitheater to sing to his daughter beside him. Before trying to nap against a tree, I got distracted by two distinct Northern Flickers hopping through the grass, picking at whatever grub they spotted with their beady bird eyes.
I appreciated the tranquility, curious as to why there weren’t more people out playing with their kids or tossing a football at our largest local park.
Even though a bird dumped on me (twice), I remembered how my parents always told me that getting pooped on by a bird was a sign of good luck. That’s always been one of my favorite superstitions, but if it had been a crow (not a Northern Flicker) and we were playing street rules (not “all life is precious” rules), I would have swung by JAX for a pellet rifle before heading home.
Thank you, Northern Flicker, for blessing me (twice).
I think it’s a blessing that the summer is finally here, that I can finally drive to the park with my windows down, punishing whoever pulls up beside me with high volumes of overdriven power chords and a screeching lead singer. It’s a blessing that I can hike again, head to a Rockies game or lounge at an outdoor patio.
But there’s one thing that stuck out to me last weekend as a privilege in Wyoming — drinking beer.
In honor of the summer months, and with the rolling out of Black Tooth Brewing Co.’s new Wyoming Golden Ale today at 4 p.m., it seems only right to put together a column about the best beer drinking available for the Cheyenne community.
By the way, there are no major events coming up this weekend outside of Sunshine Plant Co.’s Sunshine Market later today. In the spirit of free time, I’ll encourage readers to break out the lawn chairs and kick it in the nice weather by carrying on with much-needed beer talk.
We’re fortunate to have the craft brewing options that we do in the Capital City, options that only improve if we include Fort Collins — the craft brewing capital of the United States. For all of the ideal watering holes like Black Tooth, Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., Blue Raven Brewery and Accomplice Brewing offer, those aren’t the beers I’m interested in talking about now.
First and foremost, I don’t like IPAs, sours or beers with a hint of fruit flavoring, but there was also a time when I drank malt liquor (which is worse, Olde English or Colt 45?) more often than a person should. To each their own, I suppose.
Luckily, craft beer is not the focus of this column. I’m more inclined to start a discourse over good, old-fashioned cheap beer — the stuff that keeps America moving forward in the summer heat.
All-American apathy
After months of anticipation, Anheuser-Busch announced that its sales did, in fact, drop after releasing a series of LGBTQ+ pride-themed cans baring the likeness of Dylan Mulvaney.
This is less a testament to the harmless miscalculations made by Bud Light marketing executives, and more a revelation as to just how insecure some Americans are. Imagine if McDonald’s were to print RuPaul’s glamorous face on the cover of all their packaging — it’s not like I’ll be performing in the next local drag show just because I wolfed down a Big Mac.
That being said, Bud Light is the “middle of the road” domestic. It certainly won’t harm the party, unless you’re worried about the pretty design on the can hurting your feelings.
Budweiser, on the other hand, is much better.
A Colorado dynasty
Molson-Coors, the conglomerate of Coors and Miller, is pound-for-pound the heavyweight champion of the beer world in terms of its offerings.
It might not be as good as its big brother, Coors Banquet, but Coors Light is about as satisfying an option as you can get for a day spent toying around outside. You’d be smart to bring a couple along to the fishing spot, garage, couch, backyard or whatever masculine activity where girls ARE NOT ALLOWED.
That was a joke. Coors is for the people.
What’s that? How’s it taste? Like cheap beer. But I’m willing to bet you weren’t really searching for a complex flavor profile when you bought a case of silver bullets. You probably pictured yourself crackin’ a few open and tossing them around like you’re in your very own beer commercial.
Banquet, on the other hand, is a genuinely good beer. Anyone who tells you different is just envious of the stubby little bottle in your hands. Coors also owns Blue Moon, which is the closest a company has come to having a mass-produced craft beer. Both Blue Moon and Banquet fueled me during my resent visit to Kilby Block Party, and take my word for it, they get the job done.
Family legacy
My connection to Miller High Life is an emotional one.
It was the beer my dad drank, whenever he did grab a beer when I was growing up. It’s only logical that the love was passed unto me, as it will be done unto my future son. I’ve had friends that cite the same reasoning for Miller Lite.
Miller Lite? Bath water. High Life? Nectar of the gods.
Sense of style
Like affluent city-folk move to gentrify the most impoverished of neighborhoods, contrarians have adopted Pabst Blue Ribbon as the “cool” cheap beer to drink. There’s nothing wrong with a cold PBR — in fact, it’s better than most of the other options. I’d trust any company that selectively packages their beer in pint measurements and refuses to introduce any variation to their beer after more than 150 years of brewing.
After picking through the Pabst Brewing Company portfolio, I learned that they also own Rainier Beer (and the iconic Lone Star Beer in Texas), which is available at some sellers here in Cheyenne. With the big red cursive “R,” on the side, and a light, easy drinking taste, it’s probably the best option you’re going to get if you’re looking to put away a six-pack.
PBR has the cool factor. It’s like the company is saying, “This is what we’ve got. If you don’t like it, don’t drink it.”
Imports that don’t suck
As a rule of thumb for buying imports, I like to ask myself, “Would I get punched for bringing this to the party?” If the answer is “probably,” then I don’t push my luck.
So which case do you grab? Corona, Modelo or Dos Equis?
Trick question.
Pacifico is far and away the best of the major Mexican lagers. The other three companies might have better branding (Modelo time, the most interesting man, find your beach), but Pacifico has the taste.
While we’re on the subject of imports, smash every Heineken bottle you see in favor of Stella Artois. Better yet, go with Red Stripe, the flagship beer of Jamaica. It’s owned by Heineken and no longer brewed in Jamaica, but Red Stripe might be the best summer beer out there. Style points for the stubby bottle and the iconic stripe running across the label.
People will probably give you a hard time for drinking it the first time around. If they do, just tell them that try-hard from the WTE put you up to it, then pop a bottle in their mouth like a binky for a crying baby.