I’ve worked through multiple different ideas for this week’s column, but have struggled to settle on one until this past Wednesday morning.
This happens more frequently than I’d like to admit—but that’s expected when having to narrow down the past week’s events and my personal experiences into something worth sharing. Then there’s weaving in the weekend’s upcoming events.
If anyone is curious as to my process, I regularly write at least three separate columns each week before landing on one I find suitable for print.
This week, I wanted to set my sights on the new fad of Dry January, but ended up working through my wanderings in the snowy woods of Vedauwoo last Saturday. I thought about the start of the 67th Wyoming Legislature’s general session, or the fact that, with state government reporter Jasmine Hall trapped within the walls of the Capitol, I’m picking up more news coverage than ever.
I’m not neglecting my primary duties just yet, however, so let’s start by looking at the events coming up this weekend.
Things are kicking off with The Lincoln Theatre’s Open Jam Night tonight at 7. On Saturday and Sunday, residents have the opportunity to head over to the Event Center at Archer for the annual Wyoming Sportsman Gun Show.
There’s a Musical Storytime being held at the Laramie County Library with the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra on Saturday at 2 p.m. On the opposite end of the musical spectrum, Ernie November is hosting a heavy metal concert in the shop that night at 7.
Remember that Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In honor of the civil rights leader’s memory, a march will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, then head to the steps of the state Capitol for a short rally.
Finally, Cheyenne author Bob Budd will hold a reading and signing of his newest book, “Otters Dance: A Rancher’s Journey to Enlightenment and Stewardship,” at the Laramie County Library from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
But what I’m ultimately running with for this week’s column is what has been and is currently on my mind as I write this.
This weekend, for me, will be spent in comfort of my home while reading, writing and melting my brain with mindless television.
I’m here to offer some suggestions as to my top selections of comfort movies and shows to hole up and enjoy when southeast Wyoming transforms into Dante’s 9th Circle of Hell.
Movies
This isn’t a difficult set to start, especially since “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” is my go-to suggestion.
I’m not sure how, but this is a movie that, at least among the younger generation, is rendered criminally underrated, despite being one of director Stanley Kubrick’s greatest feats. It could be because it’s shot in monochrome, over 60 years old or a deep satire of Cold War politics, but every time I watch it, I laugh as hard, if not harder, as my first viewing.
With characters like Brigadier General Jack D. Ripper, General Buck Turgidson, Group Captain Lionel Mandrake and, of course, Dr. Strangelove, one would guess they were in for a silly rendition of Cold War paranoia.
Far from it.
The entirety of the movie follows the president and higher military officers as they argue like schoolchildren in the United States Nuclear War Room, the crew of a B-52 carrying a nuclear payload and the bizarre struggle between a paranoid commander and a Royal Air Force officer.
Their collective goal is to prevent a nuclear apocalypse between the United States and Russia. As pointed and horrifying as it is hilarious, Dr. Strangelove is required viewing.
Virtually any one of Kubrick movies would make for perfect viewing on a lazy day, but indie film champion Wes Anderson has a unique ability to engross his viewer in the world of his films.
And like Kubrick, nearly any one of his films would serve as a worthy escape—“Rushmore,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Moonrise Kingdom” and my personal favorite, “The Royal Tenenbaums.” But it’s his magnum opus, “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” that comes out on top.
The film, if by chance you haven’t already seen it, tells a story within a story within a story. It follows a young hotel lobby boy named Zero, a refugee in a fictional wartime Europe clearly inspired by Nazi occupation in the mid-to-late 1930s.
Colorful, off-beat and shot in 4:3 aspect ratio, this is a movie that is best viewed without much prior knowledge. It plays like you’re being read a story from the journal of a friend’s great-grandmother, and though you’ll laugh your way through it, don’t be surprised if you get choked up from time to time.
As a bonus suggestion for families, check out Anderson’s adaptation of “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” It’s a special movie, and just as entertaining for adults as it is for kids.
Like narrowing down a topic for a column, I have to narrow down my movie selections. It’s worth mentioning that “Cool Hand Luke,” “The Nice Guys,” “Swingers” and “High Fidelity” are in close contention, but I’ll ultimately go with my favorite comfort movie, “The Blues Brothers.”
Sure, it can get pretty silly, but following Elwood and Jake Blues, the two most lovable sleazebags in cinema, on their “mission from god” makes for the greatest turn-off-your-brain-and-enjoy-the-ride film ever made.
Based on an early SNL musical skit by John Belushi and Dan Akyroyd, the film begins with Jake (Belushi) being released from Joliet State Penitentiary and hugging his brother Elwood (Akyroyd) while bathed in glorious light. The plot for the rest of the movie? Get the band back together and play a gig.
It’s an homage to the art of American blues music, with guest appearances from Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Cab Calloway, John Lee Hooker and James Brown. The musical performances throughout the film are some of the most entertaining ever put on screen.
Plus, it might be the most quotable movie of all time:
Jake: You got any fried chicken?”
Aretha Franklin: “Best damn chicken in the state.”
Jake: “Bring me four fried chickens and a coke.”
Franklin: “You want chicken wings, or chicken legs?”
Jake: “Four fried chickens… and a coke.”
Elwood: “And some dry white toast, please.”
TV shows
Now, if you’re looking for a dramatic series to binge, I’m not your guy.
That being said, there’s the delightfully vulgar “Veep,” enduring sitcom “That 70’s Show,” otherworldly “Twin Peaks,” classic anthology series “The Twilight Zone” and its new-age spiritual successor, “Black Mirror.”
Above all else, I recommend the single piece of media that inspired me to become a journalist—”Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown” and its little brother series “No Reservations.”
Though the two shows are quite different in their size and scope, they both accomplish one thing flawlessly—telling the story of our world through food and the people who made it.
If recent years of failed imitations serve as any evidence, Bourdain is the heart of what made this show’s format work. It’s a vision straight from the late chef and journalist’s psyche, and it’s unlike any other television show made before or since.
It’s best summed up by a quote about Bourdain that I once read, and I’m paraphrasing, “Anthony Bourdain is the prime example of someone who is a kind human being, but not necessarily a nice one.”
The interviews are enlightening, the food delectable, and regardless of how many viewings I tally, I walk away with an inspirational sense that we aren’t as different from one another as we like to think.
