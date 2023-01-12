Will Carpenter

Will poses for a portrait on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

I’ve worked through multiple different ideas for this week’s column, but have struggled to settle on one until this past Wednesday morning.

This happens more frequently than I’d like to admit—but that’s expected when having to narrow down the past week’s events and my personal experiences into something worth sharing. Then there’s weaving in the weekend’s upcoming events.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus