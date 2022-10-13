Am I afraid of flying?
“No,” I say as I clench my jaw and adopt an eerie thousand-yard stare.
I’ve always been moderately afraid of being compressed in an air tight tube hurtling hundred miles an hour over vast views of land and sea, but lately my fear has reached crippling new heights.
Having lived in every region of the country before I entered third grade, I was bred to be a jet-setter before I closed the gap in my front teeth, and that rigorous training still slips through during my triannual terminal tango.
As a boy, my family took to the skies to visit my father’s parents in Tulsa, Oklahoma. My mother’s side of the family was in West Memphis, Arkansas, where my grandfather still lives.
If I was visiting my great-grandmother, the six of us would pile into the Ford Expedition and drive the three hours up to Mountain View, Arkansas, a trip during which I would battle car sickness and try not to puke in the very back bench.
Luckily, I knew that every time I got out of that back seat – which, at that point, was filled with whatever I had forced down for breakfast – I would be at Granny’s modest ranch house in the hills of Arkansas. She would have already prepared home-cooked fried okra, creamed corn, black-eyed peas, collared greens, yams or mashed potatoes, cornbread, and chicken or roast beef.
I’m guessing these lunch spreads, even when I was a pickier eater, are the reason I still think the best meals are the those that tease the possibility of making my heart explode.
These hearty meals never did – even after I’d go out back and explore the dilapidated shed, screw around with the vibrating hornets’ nest that was consistently destroyed and rebuilt on the front porch between each visit, or look at my deceased great-grandfather’s assortment of 12-gauge shotguns mounted in the entryway.
Flights, to me, should strictly adhere the same mythological rules as rainbows – if you stick it out and manage to get to the other side, you should be rewarded with nothing less than a bathtub-sized pot-o-gold.
This reward could be the embrace of your significant other, a white-sand beach in the Caribbean, a pack trip with an old friend, your mother and father welcoming you back into their nest, or maybe you’re taking a weekend getaway to one of the great cities of the American east coast, because you’re a sick and twisted individual.
These are the things that make it worth smelling the thick odor of the passenger beside you, waiting for a purgatory of delays and gate changes, and having to fork over $28.67 for a bagel with cream cheese.
And post-COVID air travel? It’s a warped and unforgiving new reality.
Rest assured that the guy next to you, the one who just hacked his gall-bladder up into his hands, surely tested for COVID prior to checking luggage that morning. Instead of having to find your new gate, you’d better just start begging the help desk for a complimentary hotel room before the bickering couple and their disgruntled children beat you to it.
Bagels? Forget bagels. If you want just one oversized bottle of water, you’ll be yanking your favorite molar at the cashier’s counter and slapping it down as payment like a silver dollar at the saloon.
All right, I’m just being cynical. It’s a sufficient coping mechanism I’ve learned to deploy since my last misadventure at Denver International Airport, a place well known as the lonesome, crowded West of public transportation. These trials aren’t going to stop me from flying out to visit family soon enough; it just means I’ll knock myself out ahead of time.
But I’m around this weekend, and it’s a good time to be here, too. It looks to be a busy weekend in Cheyenne, beginning with two very different events later tonight.
At The Lincoln Theatre, there’s the monthly Jam Night, where musicians can sign up to randomly perform with others on stage. Several blocks over, at the Cheyenne Civic Center, will be a performance of “Menopause: The Musical,” an award-winning comedy with a tagline to reassure potential attendees that “Men Love it Too!”
On Friday, residents who find themselves in a family way can visit the library for a craft lessons with local artist Georgia Rowswell. Participants will build fabric art rings for a mural wall that will be erected in the proposed Children’s Museum, which for now is just a plot of grass beside the Wyoming Tribune Eagle building.
Later, from 6-9 p.m., is a COMEA house fundraiser at Blue Raven Brewery, featuring food, live music, and the opportunity to give to charity by ordering another round.
Paranormal Tours at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum begin at 6:30 p.m. that night, as well. Later at The Lincoln Theatre is “Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic.” It’s exactly what it sounds like, but for those that aren’t familiar with the hit Canadian comedy “Trailer Park Boys,” it’ll do you well to brush up on the character prior to the multifaceted event.
The Cheyenne Audubon Society is heading out on another field trip early Saturday morning, this time taking a drive down to Fort Collins to visit Colorado State University’s Environmental Learning Center. The property features multiple ecosystems, making for some convenient and effective birdwatching.
As the nephew of Shooter Jennings, and grandson Jessi Colter and Country Music Hall of Fame Waylon Jennings, Struggle Jennings (William Harness), has some pressure in adopting the Jennings name. That being said, he does bring a unique spin on the fusion of rap and country, so come Saturday night, his concert at The Outlaw Saloon might just be the hotspot in town.
Or, for something more intimate, local musician Todd Dereemer will perform in the Cheyenne Central High School Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. as the official lead-off concert of the new Southeast Wyoming Concert Series.
And if you are one of the unlucky people stepping on an airplane, then godspeed to you. You’re more courageous than most, and I wish you a safe trip.
