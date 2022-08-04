Here it is – the inaugural “Weekend Picks” column.
This reporter, for one, welcomes this new aspect of the weekly ToDo sections, if for no other reason than having the opportunity to cover all my bases as the arts and entertainment reporter, by giving local readers a rundown of everything worth checking out around Cheyenne.
I’m particularly excited to build a more personal relationship with all of you, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s readers.
Some might find it hard to believe, but sometimes there’s just too much going on in Cheyenne for each event to receive a full write-up – an unfortunate staffing restriction that’s put me in a sour spot once or twice (or more). The thing is, most events do deserve at least a mention in the newspaper outside of a calendar listing, especially when they’re recurring events that could be a great bonding point for the community.
This column, scheduled to run every Thursday as a part of the ToDo section, will attempt to help solve this problem by compiling the events of the approaching week that readers should make note of.
If nothing else, my most basic hope is this weekly piece will get everyone on the same page as to happenings around Cheyenne.
First things first – all of the Cheyenne Frontier Days feature coverage, included in our 10 special Frontier Daily sections, took a considerable reallocation of time from our normal news and feature coverage.
The news team here at the WTE has spent the last two weeks making rapid trips to and from Frontier Park to cover the 126th anniversary of CFD. Our new photojournalist, Alyte Katilius, and long-time contributor Michael Smith were essentially living in the arena’s underground photography pit.
When they weren’t shooting rodeo, they were meeting reporters for more photos around the park grounds.
Only one of our news reporters, Hannah Black, had any prior experience with CFD coverage. Serena Bettis, our outgoing summer intern, proved she was more than ready for a full-time gig at a local paper.
In short, I’m proud of what our four-reporter core news team accomplished with such an influx of responsibility. It was busy, reasonably stressful, but ultimately lighthearted around the office. It was rewarding to supply our city with quality coverage while also getting to blow off some steam during all the festivities.
Still, us journalists are a little run down after the rush of the city’s biggest event. I’m sure many residents of Cheyenne can sympathize with that.
But we certainly aren’t slowing down.
Time waits for no one, and there’s a collection of events approaching in the wake of all the hot Western mess. Don’t neglect the local events coming over the next seven days.
Coming events
There may not be a better change of pace than to enjoy the Laramie County Fair, a 10-day event that I previewed in our ToDo section last Sunday.
The organizers at Laramie County Events are doing what they can to cater to the local crowd after the rush of CFD. That reasons seems as good as any to step out to The Event Center at Archer through Aug. 13 to catch a much more laid-back community experience. This includes a pig wrestling tournament and demolition derby, both of which I intend to witness in all their glory.
WTE readers living just east of Cheyenne are in the middle of Pine Bluffs Trail Days. It’s a CFD of smaller stature that features a parade, youth rodeo, volleyball tournament and other spirited community events.
Tonight starts the last week to catch the 66th Old Fashioned Melodrama, with performances today through Saturday at 7 p.m., as well as a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. Read more about the production in our feature article from July.
Friday
In the chance that you aren’t sick of bustling crowds, this Friday has the potential to be a busy one downtown.
Fridays on the Plaza is continuing through the month of August, kicking off with a performance from reggae/rock group Kash’d Out. If you’re out around downtown looking for food and beer, head down Capitol Avenue and look for the mobile ArtHaus parked outside Blue Door Arts for the monthly First Friday Artwalk.
Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., freshly renovated with a new outdoor patio, is hosting its second Cars In The Yard event, starting at 10 a.m. This car, truck and motorcycle show will be set up on the street just outside the brewery, raising money for the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimers Association.
The Lincoln Theatre is bringing in country music cult favorite Charley Crockett, a Louisiana-born, Texas-raised singer who is prolific in his musical output. He manages to compile a repertoire of R&B inspired tracks, faithful covers of classic Western ballads and high-production dive bar delights that keep fans of the genre invested in what Crockett’s going to release next.
As far as kids activities go, the Wyoming State Museum is hosting another installment of its monthly Wyoming State Museum Family Day. This free event focuses on the history of water in Wyoming – several hundred-million years ago, the state was a seafloor – exploring different sciences and concepts behind water and the origins of the state.
Finally, next Wednesday, the Dirty Heads are making another stop at Terry Bison Ranch after a successful concert with Sublime at the tail end of last summer. For more on this laid back, southern California reggae-rock outfit, look out for an article previewing the show in Friday’s ToDo section.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.