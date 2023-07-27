I should’ve been a cowboy.
Toby Keith sang it before the attacks on Sept. 11 forever planted a gold-tasseled American flag in his frontal lobe, and everyone visiting for Cheyenne Frontier Days is most likely thinking about how they should’ve learned to rope and ride.
Visitors are dressing like cowboys — the easiest aspect of becoming the great American hero — and for the most part, people are doing a good job of not looking like a dollar store Gene or Roy. That is, of course, before they open their mouths to order a Budweiser product.
You’re in Coors country now, friendo.
It’s hard not to conjure a romantic view of Old West life when you’re at the rodeo, seeing riders with name’s like Rowdy Parrott (real), Ruger Box (fictional) or Tyler Taylor (real again), mount broncs and bulls.
Flashing on screen with the start of their ride is whatever small town they hail from in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Louisiana, etc. that, for all you know, could be fictional. I challenge you to boot up Google Earth and find Parrott’s hometown of Mamou, Louisiana, without searching for the location directly. Then look for Zwingle, Iowa. That’s the hometown of three time CFD bareback champion Tim O’Connell.
One last one for you. Where do you think Okeechobee, Florida is? No cheating. That’s where Sunday’s back-flipping, second-place-finishing bull-rider Ernie Courson Jr. resides.
If these names and places tell us anything, it’s that the rodeo is a different world.
The rodeo reminds me a bit of a track-and-field meet. It’s a competition, but it’s also about the incredible physical and mental feats the athletes are pursuing. The earlier rounds of the competition, much like in track, are more unpredictable. The range of competitors’ skill is more varied, and the final scores reflect that.
As I was sitting in the stands on Saturday, sipping a Coors Banquet and enjoying the shade that my drugstore cowboy hat provided, I was overcome by an enlightened spiritual feeling that I hadn’t previously experienced. Toward the end of the rodeo, one of the contestants, probably named Fredrick Bread or something like that, struggled to bulldog a hefty steer.
But the longer it took him, the louder the crowd grew. They were cheering in a display of the most enthusiastic support to come from the stands throughout the day thus far. After the longest 20 seconds of the day, Fred Bread finally twisted the steer to the ground.
Mr. Bread was met with an earthquake of applause, stomping, and hoops and hollers. This wasn’t an isolated incident; the crowd would cheer the competitors on with a whistle or an “Atta girl!”
Americans like to win, but I’d argue it’s never more important to us than winning.
It’s the underdog effect at its most basic form. Rocky Balboa technically didn’t win his fight, but he did beat Apollo Creed, you know? An individual’s personal triumph, the refusal to quit, the uncut human spirit, that’s what the crowd and the people adore.
Hearing the roar of the crowd on Saturday was evidence of that. With that kind of love, who wouldn’t want to be a cowboy?
The end of CFD is creeping closer, which means aside from getting to Frontier Park, there’s still some time to visit Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ 67th Old Fashioned Melodrama. Take a look at the ToDo Calendar for a full list of the showtimes for the long-running vaudeville-style performance.
Though Cheyenne Day already passed, downtown will stay alive through the weekend with CFD parades and the new Central Plaza Block Party, hosted by Wyoming Wave Studios today and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features different local musicians in each iteration, including Laramie’s SGRNY, Cheyenne’s Ty Warner, Mason McTell and new punk rock outfit Red Painted Black.
Los Lonely Boys, most recognized for their song “Heaven,” will perform at Fridays on the Plaza for a night of laid-back “Texican” rock. Head to the Depot Plaza at 5:30 p.m. if you aren’t busy getting ready for Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce’s performance at Frontier Nights.
Plant-lovers can head over to Sunshine Plant Co. on Saturday afternoon for Plant-A-Palooza, where local plant vendors will gather for a large plant market.
Remember that Saturday and Sunday are the last two days of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, so if you haven’t made it, these are the best two days to make the trip to the arena.
A long-anticipated performance from rock-country artist Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real is taking place at The Lincoln Theatre on Tuesday night, and the following morning is the start of the Laramie County Fair at the Archer Complex east of Cheyenne. The latter is a smaller, more community-oriented gathering that will serve as the perfect way to recuperate from the tourist influx of CFD.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters