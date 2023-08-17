Will Carpenter

Will Carpenter has learned to appreciate Wyoming, even its weather. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

A visit from family always helps put things in perspective.

It reminds me that I’m not alone, that there’s someone in my corner when I’m on the ropes in the adjacent corner. I get a glimpse into where I come from and, maybe, the opportunity to remember where I’m going.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus