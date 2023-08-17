A visit from family always helps put things in perspective.
It reminds me that I’m not alone, that there’s someone in my corner when I’m on the ropes in the adjacent corner. I get a glimpse into where I come from and, maybe, the opportunity to remember where I’m going.
I also get to relive some of the stressors, like planning group activities and a swift return to the structure of completing mundane tasks with family. My little brother, who now lives and works in Little Rock, noticed this late last Friday while I sat with him and my parents in my living room.
He said something like, “I just act like a little kid again when I’m around you guys.” Meaning: he was looking for ice cream and sugary snacks while dealing out the goofiest iterations of his humor. In truth, I feel the same way, teetering on the edge of relying on my parents to make any final decisions.
I manage to avoid becoming the high schooler again. Though I dropped the ball in a few places, I gave them the most authentic Cheyenne weekend possible — aside from marching them through an iced-over tundra in the middle of March, or seeking the simple warmth of fresh brewed coffee or a dark, highly alcoholic beverage.
Big Mountain gave a hell of a show at the Depot Plaza, the Cheyenne Arts Celebration was the perfect glimpse into the city’s talented artists, and the rain and wind settled in at Curt Gowdy State Park during an excursion in the temperate Wyoming summer they had yet to experience. I thank them for being good sports when I dragged them up to the Hidden Falls for a dip in icy waters.
Catching them up on current events revealed the good and the bad of the region, whether I recognized such feelings in my subconscious or not. I do love the landscapes, my friends, the business owners, the way I can call my house a home, and that I can travel out to Medicine Bow National Forest for a tranquil escape, should I please.
I also have to relay to them that minority groups don’t always feel safe in the place I live, which leaves me to wonder, despite how enraged this reality makes me, if I’m condoning the problem simply by being a member of the community.
These are fleeting thoughts.
Their presence brings me back to what I believe to be the essence of leading a valuable life — fostering a loving family.
My parents remind me of my age. I’m still very young, but I am nostalgic for those early visits to college where they would accompany me to the rambunctious bars, and, for the first time, I would feel I was drinking and speaking to them as an equal. When I was a sophomore, I showed my mom my fake ID, and she just laughed, telling me how phony it looked. The fear of error has begun to fade.
I cried as they drove away after moving me into my college dorm. I’m comfortable admitting that.
So, I have to smile when they visit my current apartment, outfitted and cared for to about as high a degree as a man in his early 20s can. They ask what I need, and I tell them I need nothing — I just want their presence. My bills are paid, my television works, and I have plenty of food to keep me healthy. It’s a far cry from that first time I said goodbye.
It’s hard on my mom to be so far from her children, but I’m lucky to have someone who worries about me. I’m sure it’s hard on my dad, too; he just internalizes it a bit more. I feel their love and excitement when they sit across the table from me and talk about my work at the paper, and my brother’s love when he laughs at our old inside jokes.
They ask what I have coming up in the next couple of months and what I have planned in the not-too-distant future, and as I do my best to verbalize the hive of thoughts in my head, I remember that there’s a lot more work to do here and elsewhere, wherever and whatever that may be.
Yes, I show them Cheyenne and tell them about my life, but there’s a current flowing beneath the surface of it all. My family, including their flaws, are a reminder that I’ll always have someone in my corner.
Ultimately, that’s all I need to get by.
What do you need, reader? Is it love? Money? Well, I can’t help you there.
I reckon I can help you find your solution in something more tangible this weekend, beginning with All Jazzed Up, a free outdoor jazz performance happening tonight at the Lions Park Amphitheater. There’s also the Cheyenne Heritage Quilters Show, boutique and bake sale, running from 3 p.m. today through Saturday.
Friday, on the other hand, is reserved for the next installment of Fridays on the Plaza. This week is a local rap performance from VanteSlayedIt and Pocketbook Profit, with help from the newly formed No Love Gang. Visit the Depot Plaza to take a look at what’s cooking in Wyoming Wave Studio and Cheyenne’s rap scene as a whole.
There’s also a number of events coming on Saturday, namely the Rolling in Flavor food truck festival in the J.C. Penney parking lot at Frontier Mall. The event will run all day and feature 10 different local trucks. As for vehicles that don’t sell food, the 4th Annual Cars, Cigars & Guitars event is coming to Frontier Park, and if you’ve got the money for a $100 ticket, then it’s a great way for car (and cigar/guitar) lovers to spend Saturday evening.
Rising country star Hannah Dasher will perform at The Lincoln Theatre on Saturday night, as well. She started her career writing for some big names in Nashville, but is slowly gaining ground as a solo artist.
Finally, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is hosting a mini-golf tournament to raise funds for enhancements to the Shane Smith Conservatory. Buy-in is $30.
Better yet, give your family a call or pay them a visit. Remember, family doesn’t have to be blood. When the chips are down, family might just be all we’ve got.
