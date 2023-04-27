Will Carpenter

Will Carpenter

In a recent study released by the American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom, it was reported that the number of books challenged and banned across the country increased by 40% in 2022.

Luckily, the organization also compiled what I can consider a suggested reading list of the top 10 most banned books over the past year. To nobody’s surprise, the majority involve LGBTQ+ themes.

