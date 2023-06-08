Wyoming sometimes reminds me of a raisin.
It should be more like a grape, but it’s slowly drying up as young people choose to flee the state, taking new, diverse perspectives with them.
Here’s a biased testimony: most of the students I have the pleasure of speaking with, be they enrolled in a local high school or the state’s only four-year university, usually laugh when asked if they’re going to stay and work in the state. It’s not that they dodge the question, it’s a tough, reserved response I get to witness in real time.
“Are you planning to stay in Wyoming?” I’ll ask.
“Well,” they reply, smiling and staring into the distance, “I’ll probably go to Colorado, or somewhere else.”
I don’t blame them — all I wanted to do post-high school graduation was move to the South. I’m disappointed that these students aren’t more vocal about their stance, letting people know how the youth really feel about working and living in their home state, and their desire to ultimately leave it.
Does that make you mad? Sick of these stuck-up kids slowly, but surely, ruining the country?
Congratulations — that attitude is a part of the problem.
Wait a second, I’m suddenly hearing the faint timbre of a divine country accent descending from the great beyond. Is that…Yes… it’s Merle Haggard from his 1970 track, “The Fightin’ Side Of Me”!
“If you don’t love it, leave it”
You’re a legend, Merle, but I reject that statement.
In all fairness, Haggard wrote the song in response to the anti-Vietnam War protests in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, but it’s a great opportunity to compare perspectives from the past with those today.
It’s a matter of love.
I might be young, but I understand that love does not come easy. It is a feeling defined by effort and commitment in the face of challenging circumstances. There’s simple proof of this — only love in the purest form will lead someone to accept the reality of their situation and seek to better it for all involved.
Love is just as much defined by how you seek to nurture something as it is how you defend it.
It’s not just the youth of the state, but also the out-of-staters looking for work. How many times will young employees arrive in Cheyenne, just to leave within a year? And how many native Wyomingites will dismiss these employees for their decision?
“They love our milk an’ honey
But they preach about some other way of livin”
Those who complain about there not being enough new businesses and restaurants are also part of the community that fails to support them. Downtown Cheyenne is a particularly cutthroat place for entrepreneurs, yet economic projections tend to claim the location is a great place for young professionals to pursue their endeavors.
We’ve seen some wins, like in the success of The Boardroom. Hopefully, newer businesses, like Railspur and Westby Edge Brewing, follow suit.
That means that if residents want to see Cheyenne continue growing, they have to do the bare minimum — show up. Attend the concert, frequent the local business and support the new visual artist.
Then again, maybe that’s not what locals want.
Maybe they don’t want a children’s museum or a new brewery.
Maybe they don’t want more youth around, contributing to the local creative arts and instilling newfound energy to the nightlife.
Maybe they catch a high from hearing residents say, “You have to go to Fort Collins/Denver/Laramie if you want to do anything fun.”
Maybe they’re right, and if that’s the case, they should let their opinions be known.
And maybe younger Americans, with all their varying backgrounds and beliefs, good and bad, are tired of seeing the LGBTQ+ community chastised by state leaders, tired of being mocked for their concern over the environment, and tired of disputes over civil rights being escalated to political talking points. Maybe, the youth just want everyone to get along.
“If you’re running down my country, hoss
You’re walkin’ on the fightin’ side of me”
It’s up to the people to decide what “running down my country” really means, and to whom it best applies.
I’m inclined to believe that anyone who disparages others based on race, gender, sexual preference or country of origin; wants to suppress challenging ideas presented in books, movies and news media; aims to deprive an individual of their bodily autonomy, physical comfort and unique ideas; and lacks a general respect and aspiration to help those who struggle with drug addiction, poverty, homelessness, mental health, food insecurity and lack of medical access are the people running down my country.
Anger leads to hate, hate causes people to leave. Love will make them stay.
Hate will turn you into a raisin.
The youth of Wyoming, I think, are more interested in being a grape.
Events
If you want to avoid being a sour grape by supporting local businesses and events this weekend, then there’s an abundance of opportunity to do so. It all begins Thursday evening with the Sunshine Market, a small outdoor gathering of craft vendors in the parking lot of Flydragon Art Studio and Sunshine Plant Co. at 4 p.m.
Later, The Lincoln Theatre will host its monthly Open Jam Night, where local musicians can sign up to participate in random improvised jam sessions on stage. The free offerings continue when the hard rock band Saliva performs at Fridays on the Plaza, with the opening act, The Crooked Jacks, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
But before night rolls around, make sure to visit the Depot Plaza to see the incredible feats of strength on display in the Celtic Bison Strongman Competition. If you miss it, head to Lions Park on Saturday or Sunday for the Cheyenne Celtic Celebration, featuring food, drinks, traditional Celtic history presentations and the wildly entertaining Highland games.
Burns Day begins bright and early Saturday morning and will run all the way until 10 p.m. Community spirit will be abound in this small, free event held throughout downtown Burns.
Back in Cheyenne, downtown will be alive with plenty of events for a fulfilling day in the community.
Catz N Coffee Connections is hosting its first Cats on Mats Yoga Class at 9 a.m., while Blue Raven Brewery kicks off its Fourth Annual Cornhole Tournament, with funds being donated to Black Dog Animal Rescue. The tournament begins at 10:30 a.m.
The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project Dedication begins that same morning. The event celebrates the completion of the ambitious project, and will feature food, music, tours and a dedication, where Mayor Patrick Collins and other community leaders are scheduled to speak.
Is this day busy enough for you yet? No? Well, noon marks the start of the Pride Cheyenne Pub Crawl, starting at Black Tooth Brewing Co., and the event will make a stop at all of the downtown breweries at the top of every hour.
If you don’t make the Pub Crawl, then head over to Adult Night at the Beach around 4 p.m. Partnered with their next door neighbors, Blue Raven Brewing, Beach Please Drink Company is throwing a small block party with food, music and alcoholic drinks.
Occurring almost simultaneously on Saturday night, residents have the choice between two downtown concert events. The Lincoln is hosting the final installment of its Local Music Showcase with Metal Band Night, while Cheyenne Little Theatre Players puts on the Pink Paradise Drag Game Night, open to ages 18+.
There’s plenty more to do this weekend, so pick through the ToDo calendar to avoid missing any opportunities.