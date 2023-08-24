In a sign of delusional immaturity, I have recently been daydreaming of becoming some unsung, undrafted NBA prospect. Probably a point guard, since I don’t have the height to play down in the post.
This is coming from someone who quit basketball by the fifth grade.
I’d have to work on my shot, handles and, uh, basic understanding of the strategy behind the game of basketball, but I’m sure I could do it if I really put my mind to it.
I should have taken the hint that basketball was not my sport when, as the starting small forward for the Steubing Elementary Mustangs, I converted a put-back on our own basket. Also, I looked like I do now, but much smaller. I may have dunked a basketball a couple times in my life, but now I get tired walking up the office stairs in the morning.
But that was in San Antonio, where I had a Manu Ginóbili poster on my wall — and a T-shirt with Ginóbili, Tony Parker and Tim Duncan telling us public-schoolers to “slam dunk” the state exam. David Robinson recorded a health video for our school district, so could you blame me for wanting to hustle?
I don’t want to paint with a broad brush, but such illusions of grandeur must be one of the male sex’s most damning — and entertaining — flaw. It’s the same affliction that leads people of all shapes, sizes, sexes and colors to criticize a professional athlete through the television screen, or, in my case, think they would have survived as a morally ambiguous outlaw in the Wild West.
I wouldn’t even classify it as a flaw. I thoroughly enjoy my time away.
These brief delusions certainly aren’t limited to the game of basketball — I couldn’t care less about basketball, to tell you the truth. With the departure of running back Austin Ekeler, I’m still waiting for that imaginary call I one day might receive from the Los Angeles Chargers.
“Hi Mr. Carpenter, this is Brandon Staley, head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. We’re really sorry we moved out of San Diego; I hope you can forgive us. Look, we need a running back, and these 6-foot-2, 230-pound animals just aren’t cutting it. You ever thought about suiting up again? Justin saw your high school tape, and he wants you in the offense as soon as possible.”
Or, I don’t know, maybe the Denver Broncos have an open tryout to add a little more depth to the roster. I’m sure there’s room for a couple regulars among the dedicated, athletic anomalies that make up the Broncos’ deep bench.
Sports fantasies are glorious affairs, but they hardly compare to the raw emotion required to be the lead singer of a rowdy, fictional punk band — I don’t even have time to get into that one. All I’ll say is that Wasted Potential (my imaginary band name) isn’t for sale, so all the major labels can do themselves a favor and lose our number.
Meanwhile, my other imaginary band, “fountain,” is repaving the noise-rock genre as we’ve come to understand it (picture of fusion between Sunny Day Real Estate and Sonic Youth).
Yes, it’s all (expletive) crazy.
But don’t kid yourself. You’ve had the same daydreams.
I read somewhere that humans used to dream differently — that we’re now dreaming less and less as our society progresses technologically. When black-and-white movies hit the mainstream, people reported dreaming in black-and-white. Before there ever were movies, people more regularly dreamed from the perspective of an animal or, quite possibly, an old moss-covered rock.
Our imaginations used to run wild, but, like the mystic American West, they are all but domesticated.
Despite what some crotchety history teacher told you, daydreaming is good and healthy. Daydreams are the unfiltered aspect of you that’s clawing its way to the surface. Let those weird ideas run free (unless those ideas run the risk of a prolonged prison sentence).
And don’t worry how outlandish they are — I’m more likely to build a treehouse on the moon than I am to become the Chargers’ next leading rusher, but that won’t slow my brain down. Not for a second.
Unlike my delusions, this weekend’s events are very, very real. There may only be a handful of attractions this weekend, but they’re bound to be enough to fill your time.
Tomorrow is the final installment of the Fridays on the Plaza 2023 season, with hometown artists Jalan Crossland and Mason McTell offering up a night of folk-infused stylings. If you’re sad to see the series come to an end, celebrate over the fact that Edge Fest 2023 comes just one day after. On Saturday, starting at 4:30 p.m., the annual festival kicks off in Civic Commons Park, with drinks, food and a high-energy lineup performing into the night.
Saturday morning is also when the “5K on the Runway” will be held at Cheyenne Regional Airport. The new event, centered around a 5K run, was established to honor the military, but the smaller attractions surrounding the event are also worth residents’ while.
