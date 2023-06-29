Will Carpenter

Will Carpenter has learned to appreciate Wyoming, even its weather. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Because of a pricey HBO subscription, I can finally rewatch Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown,” and I am a better person because of this privilege.

Both are beautiful documentations of the human condition, Bourdain working his way through a collection of chefs, cooks, artists and legitimate cultural influencers in each episode. The food looks delicious, the conversation is always insightful, and if you actually pay attention to their discussions, you’ll likely get some secondhand experience about the world and the small people in it.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus