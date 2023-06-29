Because of a pricey HBO subscription, I can finally rewatch Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown,” and I am a better person because of this privilege.
Both are beautiful documentations of the human condition, Bourdain working his way through a collection of chefs, cooks, artists and legitimate cultural influencers in each episode. The food looks delicious, the conversation is always insightful, and if you actually pay attention to their discussions, you’ll likely get some secondhand experience about the world and the small people in it.
I may be exaggerating on the last part, but some of us can’t afford to visit Vietnam on a whim, so we live vicariously through our favorite journalists.
Wow, thanks, journalists!
It’s possible I’m just projecting, because when I hear about places outside of America, I first have to remember that there are, in fact, places outside of America. This thought is always followed by an overwhelming desire to visit understand said places.
I’ve met plenty of people who haven’t traveled outside their state, much less to the Deep South/Pacific Northwest/Southern California, and I sometimes wonder the difference between a person who travels and a person who doesn’t. I know how it’s affected me, and I assume that’s enough to encourage others to travel our country.
On one end, I’m predisposed to become a nomad, with my childhood in San Diego being the place to which I’m most bound by time. This lies in conflict with the fact I feel the greatest connection to Memphis and the region surrounding it — West Memphis, Arkansas, where my grandfather lives; and Oxford, Mississippi, where I attended college.
Then there’s the fact I live in southeast Wyoming, where the car washes and chain restaurants are growing like sag brush around me as I watch local food joints fade like memories.
Luckily, we still have places like The Bread Basket, R&B Breakfast Club, Good Friends and 2 Doors Down. The food trucks around here are among the best I’ve ever had — Noam’s Table, A Little Taste of Texas, Mile High Fries — while new trucks are flooding in every month. G-Licious BBQ fried me the most authentic slabs of catfish I’ve found outside of Memphis and North Mississippi, and Island BBQ is next on my list to try.
Most of these trucks can be found at Fridays on the Plaza, a free event that should be a point of pride for Cheyenne, though the series could use the influence of local bands/musicians. Rap duo VanteSlayedIt and Pocketbook Prophet (also the owners of Wyoming Wave Studios) will have a well deserved bit of exposure when they headline on Aug. 18.
My greatest fear as a journalist is that I’ll become jaded and start dealing in stories like a war dog does cheap AK-47s, losing an emotional connection with the people who shamelessly share their stories with me. This past week held constant reminders of how I can avoid this unfavorable path.
It’s best captured by a rhetorical question someone recently asked me.
“Isn’t it incredible, the things people do?”
Admittedly, I tend to forget this while being blinded by my everyday responsibilities as a journalist. But they were right, and that’s why I’m in this position in the first place, besides the fact that WTE Managing Editor Brian Martin gave an inexperienced college grad a chance back in 2021.
But recently, I’ve been reflecting on my past interactions with these sources that have risked talking to me, knowing that their lives will soon be at least partially exposed to their community. I think of local artists like Tim Haley, Danica Lamb and Dorian Agüero; business owners like Katrina Vermillion, Jazminn Jackson and the Westby family; and chefs and cooks like Noam Mantaka and Hoss Woodard.
Not mentioned above: all of the other writers, artists, musicians, business owners, theater performers, event coordinators, community leaders and community members that do the same — each and every one — making my job something I can’t help but love. Without the people of this community, the greater Wyoming community, I wouldn’t be a journalist in the first place.
These people are Wyoming, and they always will be to me.
Now, back to Bourdain.
I suspect he felt a similar way about the people he met. He wasn’t an interpersonal tourist, and I don’t think I am, either — upon first impression, most people are comfortable describing me as aloof, but I assure you, I’m always listening. I can’t help that my face looks perpetually aggravated.
Rewatching a show like those Bourdain hosted before he died in 2016 is a reminder of why I do what I do, but it’s even greater a reminder of why I can do what I do in the first place, which is the people.
Without people and their stories, whoever they are, tomorrow never comes.
Thanks for the reminder, Mr. Bourdain.
Events
It’s a lighter weekend, with the majority of celebrations surrounding the arguably under-appreciated Fourth of July holiday. I have good memories of sitting on my high school’s crowded football field, where suburban San Diegans gathered with lawn chairs, blankets and food to watch fireworks light the sky while Ray Charles sings “America the Beautiful.”
Sure, there was the usual makeup of white teenagers in San Diego Padres caps, but, like the city as a whole, there was a diverse ethnic and cultural population of residents celebrating the United States together.
For all of our country’s flaws, watching fireworks and celebrating the liberties granted to us with people who look different, speak different and practice faith different from you, is a special feeling.
There’s nothing more important than that feeling. It’s that human spirit — something to believe in.
This weekend, you can do this at one of the several barbecues and Fourth of July celebrations happening around town — take a look at our ToDo calendar for specific information on when and where these are taking place.
Outside of barbecues in the summer heat, there’s the weekly Fridays on the Plaza performance kicking off at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow. The Hell On Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner kicks off at the same time and will run until 9:30 p.m. out at the Laramie County Fair Complex at Archer.
Traveling community theater group True Troupe returns to the stage with “Americana.” The production, performed at the Laramie County Community College Playhouse from Friday through Sunday, is a trip through American history, with different songs from shows like “Hamilton,” “1776” and “American Idiot.”
On Saturday, the Laramie County Library is hosting a retirement celebration for Carey Hartmann, who dedicated 42 years in her position as the Laramie County Library System’s county librarian. Hear from Carey and other community members, and show some appreciation for the people who keep our community and country reading. In the spirit of freedom, I recommend that the library system nationally adopt the phrase popularized by folk singer Woody Guthrie: “This Machine Kills Fascists.”
Finally, the Wyoming International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday with a red carpet event at 4:30 p.m., followed by a screening of Wyoming-based documentary “Savage.” The film follows bull rider Clayton Savage as he attempts to qualify for a national rodeo competition.