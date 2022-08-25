I’ll be the first to say it: I’m looking forward to the first snowfall of the brutal Cheyenne winter season.
No, it won’t be here for another couple of months, and no, I’m not some psychopathic sadistic.
Sure, the roads will be bad, air even travel worse, and as we know, our city tends to go into a sort of hibernation around the same time that the trees go bare.
On the other end of the spectrum, I spent Saturday up in the Snowy Range, sitting by Mirror Lake and Lake Marie with my Wyoming Tribune Eagle coworkers and brother, who was visiting from Central Arkansas. Each of the lakes, chilled beneath the stainless steel sky, was calm. Periodically, an elusive fish would break the surface and draw our attention.
Earlier in the day, I yanked off my boots, slipped off my socks, and rolled my pant legs to the knee to take a tender walk out into the water. Just four steps in, I wished I had prepared to submerge myself beneath the reflection of looming Medicine Bow Peak.
The wind blew. Thunder clapped. Once the sun was gone and it was strikingly cold, we covered up in wool blankets. Rather than complain (OK, I might have whined a bit), we absorbed the increasingly frigid breeze and collectively realized that we’ve had our hearty fill of summertime Cheyenne.
At least, I think I have.
There are still some great things coming as we transition into the season that meteorologists and the majority of the human race have designated as “fall.” Here in southeast Wyoming, we might more readily recognize the same stretch of time as “winter, part one.”
Tonight, Cheyenne Frontier Days is thanking the community for their support with a free concert from Wyoming country singer Chancey Williams, with help from Josh Dorr. Visit the B Stand in Frontier Park and take advantage of the rare opportunity.
Signaling the end of the summer, tomorrow night, Fridays on the Plaza will conclude with a performance from Jocelyn & Chris, while regional mainstays Patti Fiasco open the show at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday kicks off with the weekly Cheyenne Farmers Market and concludes with the long-awaited Edge Fest 2022. Tones and I, Claire Rosinkranz and Joe P will perform in Civic Commons Park, turning the focal point of the West Edge District into one lively block party in one of the most popular events of the year.
It’s beginning to feel a bit like the end of a chapter.
(Well, aren’t I getting sentimental?)
Maybe I’m not quite ready for summer to fade away. I reckon I’m just nostalgic for some of the things I remember about those brisk winter months.
Not quite everything in winter comes as a welcome return, but I’m at the point where I can reminisce about my first several months in town, as much of a difficult adjustment as they proved to be.
Sometimes, the cold forces people to come together.
I think of the bustling bars filled with residents, free of tourists, just trying to get out of the sub-freezing temperature outside. It’s a scene that can only be rivaled by a weekend crowd during these warm summer nights.
To wax philosophically, adverse conditions bring people together.
Transitioning to another tangent, can I risk saying that I feel there’s a tide turning in our city?
I’m young and naive, but in the past several months, I’ve developed a pride for the city that I can hardly call my own – a pride for its people, as well. I have often heard Cheyenne being discussed in the negative, and the state of Wyoming being discussed in the negative, which, as we know, is taking the easy way out.
It is easy to critique without offering a constructive suggestion for improvement. It is as easy to make an enemy as it is to avoid a daunting situation, simple enough to turn your nose up at the unfamiliar and grow numb toward the exuberant joy once coupled with what you’ve now come to expect.
Abandoning something is also, more often than not, easy. Caring, fighting for something, is difficult.
In a very short span of time, I’ve witnessed a degree of effort that I hadn’t seen during my initial residency. Vacant spaces are being replaced with budding new businesses, events are proposed, pursued and participated in. The WTE is seeing an uptick in people reading the news and keeping up with what’s going on around the city, region and country.
Again, maybe it’s just my imagination running away with me. This feeling could very well be the product of a sixth sense that, admittedly, fails me on the regular.
But what does a man have, if not hope?
My hope is that, as a bright future approaches, we begin to see a visible change of heart around some residents’ desire to abandon and downplay Cheyenne. As explored to a similar effect in the first column I ever published, change requires owning up to the problem in order to identify a solution.
Doing so takes acceptance, responsibility. If these two things come together, they may result in pride. Not arrogance, not delusion, but dignity through the unabashed understanding of who one is and who one can be.
It’s a lot like learning to love the snow. We cannot slow down when things get tough.
I’m interested to see how Cheyenne responds this time around.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.