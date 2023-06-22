Will Carpenter

Will Carpenter has learned to appreciate Wyoming, even its weather. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Here’s an outdated sentence — I’ve spent the last couple days fixing my typewriter.

It’s an old gray Royal I bought for $30 at a local antique shop almost two years ago. From what I can gather, it dates back to no later than 1950, but here it is, sitting on my home desk, generally operational until recent.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus