Here’s an outdated sentence — I’ve spent the last couple days fixing my typewriter.
It’s an old gray Royal I bought for $30 at a local antique shop almost two years ago. From what I can gather, it dates back to no later than 1950, but here it is, sitting on my home desk, generally operational until recent.
All this because I needed to replace the ribbon. Now, the dinosaur’s guts won’t stop clicking and sticking every time I try to type.
I tried every surface-level fix I could to get it working again, and was moments away from taking the thing apart, just like my dad did with his Triumph TR-6 throughout my childhood.
Those are essentially one and the same, right? A vintage automobile and a prehistoric typewriter? No? Alright.
That doesn’t mean the old machine hasn’t taught me a few things.
What I’m actually getting at is, it appeared that I would have to disassemble the typewriter, an item I’ve placed significant sentimental value in, all to reassemble it with the hope it once again serves its purpose. There’s a lesson buried somewhere in the nuisance — sometimes, you have to strip something down to its individual parts if you want to understand it.
Blah blah blah, relationships, state politics, the meaning of life — save it. I’ll consider the gravity of the concept once my typewriter is fixed and I can hear the clatter of those rudimentary keys.
One question lingers — why, exactly, would I want use an 83-year-old typewriter on a regular basis?
I have several reasons.
I prefer writing by hand, but anyone who’s worked with me knows that hieroglyphs are more legible than my cursive. My print is equivalent to a fourth-graders, maybe worse.
A typewriter forgoes that issue by melding the best of both worlds: a typing interface and a tangible print product. There’s nothing wrong with writing on the computer — it’s more portable, easier to access, edit and share, and it’s nowhere near as pretentious — but I do see the drawbacks.
Like handwriting, a typewriter allows the writer to put their words to paper without being captive to a screen, enduring an onslaught of news notifications and text messages that terminate your focus. With a typewriter, I’m completely disconnected from everything else, subjected to my own thoughts and the sound of the metal keys clattering.
There’s no worry of losing your progress, unless you light the page on fire, spill your drink, or swallow it, like an undercover CIA agent who’s mission’s just been compromised. In my experience, there’s also far less pressure over the writing being good. I suspect it’s because somewhere in the recesses of my peabrain I know what I’m writing is for myself alone.
I’d say that there’s some intimate security to using a typewriter, much like writing your deepest secrets in a diary or a public Facebook forum.
You can white-out your work, but you can’t delete it (unless it’s a fancy typewriter, like the kind my grandmother had), and that inconvenience inherently forces my brain to slow down and consider what I actually want to say. If I don’t like it, I have the satisfying feeling of physically snatching a sheet out of the roller and tearing it to shreds.
Equipped with expensive phones, tablets and laptops, we just don’t have the opportunity to tear things up we used to. The inability to truly annihilate our own work is bad for the soul.
There’s also something undeniably romantic (or depressing, depending on your disposition) to using the same tool someone else did nearly a century ago. My typewriter has an old pressing under the hood labelling it property of “PET INC,” a defunct company that reached the height of its operations in the ’50s.
A person, presumably dressed in a fedora and having a smoke inside their office — once used my typewriter to sell condensed milk during the Korean War, or during Elvis Presley’s first TV appearance, after hearing about Rosa Parks in the newspaper, or maybe while the U.S. National Guard escorted the Little Rock Nine into public school — all of which happened before Hawaii and Alaska gained statehood.
It has survived every world event since then. It existed long before my birth, my parents birth and, likely, your birth, but it’s yet to be scrapped. Rest assured, it’s safe with me.
But I’m not going to get emotional about an old typewriter. That would be silly.
I can’t, however, deny that I’ve learned some things from it.
Events
While I’m resisting emotion during my repairs, you should start looking forward to the events that are coming this weekend, starting with the the Sunshine Market today from 4-7 p.m. The bi-monthly outdoor pop-up shop is held in the parking lot of Sunshine Plant Co. and Flydragon Art Studio on the corner of 17th Street and O’Neil Avenue.
In regard to outdoor events, the next installment of Fridays on the Plaza starts at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by The Blues Dogs, followed by ’90s alternative rock band Fastball at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday belongs to Superday 2023. The annual event celebrates community recreation with a series of free outdoor activities in Lions Park from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At noon that day, Wyoming Wave Studios is hosting a rap showcase at Blue Raven Brewery, with proceeds going toward the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
The Laramie County Library’s Summer Soiree kicks off at 2 p.m. in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College. Authors Rod Miller, Bob Budd and Dave Freudenthal will gather for a panel to discuss their work and perspective on cultural topics effecting the future of Wyoming.
If you’re looking for something much, much louder, then head to The Lincoln Theatre on Sunday night for a performance by rock-country band Giovannie and The Hired Guns.
As it turns out, the problem with my typewriter was far more simple than I anticipated. I was standing too close to the elephant, as they say, and I couldn’t see the full picture, so I expect I’ll spend my weekend writing, among other things.
Oh, and it was a very, very easy fix. Maybe there’s a lesson buried in there too — the simplest solution is lost during your frantic search for the problem.