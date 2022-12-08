I was 16 years old the last time I assembled a list compiling my top albums of the year.

Little did I know that one day I would have a column to impose my inner monologue upon the unsuspecting masses.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus