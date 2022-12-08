I was 16 years old the last time I assembled a list compiling my top albums of the year.
Little did I know that one day I would have a column to impose my inner monologue upon the unsuspecting masses.
Back then, my music taste consisted of a lot of rap, pop-punk and classic rock. I suspect that people will have little trouble identifying my musical leanings throughout this column, but that’s the glory of music – it’s completely subjective.
Inevitably, there are albums I’ve put off listening to this year (Kendrick Lamar, Big Thief, Beach House, OFF!), but everyone makes mistakes. So, rather than providing ratings of my top albums of the year, I’d like to provide a list of suggestions in the hopes that they might end up in your rotation, as well.
I’ll begin with two recommendations that I believe could be of interest to anyone who appreciates music in the slightest – the first of which is the debut album from a relatively unknown band out of Pittsburgh.
Alternative Rock/Indie
Sleeping Witch and Saturn might be a cryptic name, but on “The Divine Madness of Spring,” you’ll quickly come to understand what this post-punk band is about. In fact, you’d think this was a band that only recently arrived in our realm after achieving mainstream acclaim in another.
They are direct and precise, delivering refreshing instrumentation, dynamic song structures and commanding vocal performances. It’s bizarre to find a group that can sound so unique among a saturated alternative market, especially on a debut record.
Give the tracks “Midnight Launderette,” “Knife,” “Get Up, Joanie” and “Repetition Compulsion” a listen to get ahead on a band that I hope to hear much more about in the future.
Following Sleeping Witch’s release is “Ants From Up There,” by Black Country, New Road – a creative work that’s enjoyed healthy acclaim this year. Sadly, this is presumably the last album the band will release in its original lineup, with the recent departure of its lead singer, Isaac Wood.
It’s an album that, above any other album this year, has the ability to influence music for years to come for the band’s ability to successfully fuse alternative rock and jazz. Never before has anything sounded so jarring and commanding, and “Snow Globes,” “Good Will Hunting” and “The Place Where He Inserted the Blade” are all you need to hear to recognize generational talent.
Also solidified on my list is the debut record from Horsegirl.
“Versions of Modern Performance” doesn’t reinvent the indie-wheel, but with obvious influences from post-punk and elements of noise-rock, Horsegirl released a collection of songs that have comfortably housed themselves in the back of my mind since its release in early 2022.
The droning repetition of “Anti-Glory,” the melody of “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)” and the somber energy of “Option 8” sound like they were pulled from a forgotten catalogue and gifted to our modern times.
Among other indie/alternative releases of this year are Enumclaw’s debut album, “Save the Baby.”
Having already received significant coverage as a breakout band, they prove they have the foundation to be one of the next big outfits in the coming years. While songs like “Jimmy Neutron,” “2002” and “Cowboy Bebop” keep me invested, the album does struggle with repetitive song structure.
Though I haven’t had sufficient time to listen to properly place it on any list, “North East Coastal Town” by LIFE is quickly becoming one of my favorite releases of the year. At this point, I believe it will eventually nestle itself among the stature of these surrounding albums based on the band’s sense of urgency alone. I recommend “Big Moon Lake,” “Our Love Is Growing” and “Poison,” in particular.
While no-wave/avant-garde band Just Mustard does deserve a shoutout (they’re unlike anything I’ve heard before), I’ll ultimately recommend “Blue Rev” by Alvvays as one of my favorite indie releases of the year. It’s a welcome blend of shoegaze and indie dream-pop with some serious ear-worms (”Lottery Noises,” “Velveteen”) across 14 songs.
Country/bluegrass
Here’s where things get tricky.
On one hand, I have to recommend Orville Peck’s ”Bronco.” It’s an album that shows the former shoegaze-country mystery-man transitioning into an arena country style, but there’s a part of me that misses the subtle, introspective ballads from his first two releases.
That being said, “Outta Time” is a certified anthem, and the poetry of “Kalahari Down” and “Hexie Mountains” could make the even toughest outlaws shed a tear.
Or, for more traditionally country, there’s Billy Strings’ latest release, “Me/and/Dad,” a bluegrass collaboration album between him and the man who raised him.
Charley Crockett, who regularly performs along the Front Range, released “The Man From Waco,” which quickly dwarfed his back-catalogue. With his most focused writing and stripped back instrumentation to date on songs like “The Time of the Cottonwood Trees,” “All the Way from Atlanta” and “Cowboy Candy,” “Waco” is my favorite country album of 2022.
Punk Rock
Everyone has a little bit of insanity, and to scratch that itch, I’ve compiled a list of punk records that have helped me spend any excess rage acquired through a general working day.
My favorite of which is a live record by New Orleans punks Schizos, “Banned! From the Hi-Tone.” This relatively new band isn’t doing anything revolutionary for the sound of punk to come, but they play loud and fast enough to have been banned from the Memphis bar that housed this recorded performance.
The band sounds like the manifestation of a fully fueled chainsaw chewing through an old wooden bar top. In between overdriven explosions of punk rock in songs liker “Driller,” “Warrant” and a hellish cover of Steppenwolf’s “Born To Be Wild,” we’re granted brief interactions with the crowd, including, but not limited to, the lead singer asking, “Does anyone else like speed?”
If you, like me, enjoy blistering styles of hardcore punk, take a look at “Validation” by Moral Panic, “Diaspora Problems” by hardcore punk/rap band Soul Glo and the latest release from well-known Australia punks, The Chats.
Still too soft for you? Try Bootlicker’s four EP compilation, “Lick The Boot, Lose Your Teeth,” if you want to experience the effects of electroshock therapy without taking a trip to the psych ward.
Rap/Hip-Hop
Finally, I do have a pair of highlights worth mentioning for fans of rap/hip-hop.
“Apt. 505” from the collective Coast Contra is a glimmer of hope that the stylings of boom-bap will soon rise to prevalence again with their innovative approach. Cities Aviv, hailing from Memphis, released an impressive debut of experimental hip-hop with “Working Title for the Album Secret Waters.”
Weekend picks
Enough pedantic exploration of my musical palate.
Here’s what’s coming to Cheyenne this weekend, beginning with Bookbinding 101, a class offered by Cheyenne Makers and Creatives today at 5:30 p.m. in their own interactive art space. Learn from local artist Kelsey Giroux on how to create your own bound book.
Later tonight is the monthly Open Jam Night at The Lincoln Theatre. Then, running throughout the entire weekend beginning at 7:30 tonight is Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ “The Trial of Ebeneezer Scrooge.”
Friday and Saturday are jam packed with events. From 5:30-10 p.m., The Lincoln will host the yearly Comea Comedy Awards Show, for which tickets are still available. Take a look at tomorrow’s ToDo cover for a preview of what headlining comedian Christopher Titus is bringing to the show.
The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will give two performances of ‘Home Alone’ in Concert, where they will accompany the classic movie with a live instrumental score. If you can’t catch them Friday at 7 p.m., you’ll have another chance the following day at 2:30 p.m.
On Saturday morning, head over to the Laramie County Library for historian Kylie McCormick’s presentation, “51 Years of Freedom.” Read up on what to expect with last weekend’s ToDo preview.