Will Carpenter

Will Carpenter has learned to appreciate Wyoming, even its weather. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

I don’t recall exactly where I read it, but you should never begin a story with a passage about the weather.

Writers should avoid telling readers about how the thunderous black clouds surrounded the city on the plains in the evening, hail pellets drumming against the roof of already dented trucks and SUVs in waves like a university marching band. You don’t talk about how the sun bore down on the city streets, cooking the gunk that’s collected over years of insufficient care from the people and the city.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus