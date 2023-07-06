I don’t recall exactly where I read it, but you should never begin a story with a passage about the weather.
Writers should avoid telling readers about how the thunderous black clouds surrounded the city on the plains in the evening, hail pellets drumming against the roof of already dented trucks and SUVs in waves like a university marching band. You don’t talk about how the sun bore down on the city streets, cooking the gunk that’s collected over years of insufficient care from the people and the city.
You never, ever, talk about the drops of rain forming a translucent tapestry on your bedroom window.
But I’m going to break this rule, because I spent part of this past weekend at Red Feather Lakes, where mosquitos wanted intimate, non-consensual relationships and the water beneath our feet was doing its best to replace the damp grassy soil in a surrounding marshland.
Neither really mattered to me on Sunday morning, my skin coated in DEET and my shoeless feet suspended in a hammock. The quiet Northern Colorado forest, where trees are speckled with lichen and rock formations border on alien, shaded me and the other forest dwellers in a period of grace from the sun, which, this time, did not singe my skin (I’ve learned how to apply sunscreen).
The voices of other hammocking camp members died out as they drifted into a nap, the hangover from last night fading, the exhaustion of splitting firewood and hiking around the area giving under the weight of multiple breakfast skillets.
A little “hair of the dog” might have facilitated the transition, too.
As the soft breeze passed between my Neanderthal-like toes, my hat pulled over my brow, voices periodically cut through the pine branches to stir us from our collective tranquility — something far less comforting was passing over their feet as they trudged their way through the marsh toward the “scout camp.”
“It’s just a bull snake,” a friend had said upon returning from a bit of reconnaissance. “I was gonna get rid of it, but it was kind of cute.”
That morning, after waking up in a tent that felt more like a hotbox, I spent an hour or two fishing — not “catching fish,” but fishing, nonetheless — at a small lake occupied by black and white Buffleheads. I drank a Pabst Blue Ribbon and tried to cast around the shaded tall grass, letting blue, red and orange dragonflies land around me, practicing a little nature therapy.
We might have gotten some rain the prior evening, but skies were clear that morning, and the environment pristine. Red-bellied woodpeckers chattered and explored the trees surrounding the campsite, and a hummingbird made a brief appearance up above.
The beauty led me to forgot that there were obviously snakes afoot — and ticks, spiders, leeches, invisible parasites and fire ants. There’s always the lingering fear that earwigs will spontaneously adopt the tendencies of their distant space relatives from “Star Trek,” crawling into unsuspecting ears to feast on fresh brain.
I’ve caught toads, stepped on jellyfish, provoked sand-covered stingrays, and I really don’t mind snakes, but the thought of a leech coming onto me is enough to make my skin crawl. So, I lifted my feet to safety in my hammock and returned to my nap. On my way back to camp, I took extra care hop-scotching the dry spots in my worn-down flip-flops.
It’s just a fleeting paranoia. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger — at least that’s what living people say — and creepy-crawlies won’t stop me from taking a trip into the wilderness. I will, however, wear covered shoes from now on.
Regardless, it’s probably safer to go into the woods shoeless than it is a big-city street, and drinking running water from a stream has never ruined my stomach like an undercooked burrito.
However, nothing makes me more sick to my stomach than the thought of locals going into this weekend without any knowledge of what events lie before them.
Namely, the Wyoming International Film Festival running throughout this weekend, with local and, yes, international films of all genres screening at various times. Visit their website at wyoiff.com for a full rundown, as well as ticket prices.
Other reoccurring events kick off this weekend’s schedule with the Sunshine Market at Sunshine Plant Co. and Flydragon Design Art Studio today from 4-7 p.m. The Railspur will also continue its bimonthly Reggae Night at 5 p.m., hosted by local favorite Gene Clementson.
As with every Friday night during summer in Cheyenne, the Depot Plaza is alive with a free Fridays on the Plaza performance, this time from Sam Tinnesz. The deal is sweetened by the fact that the Friday ArtWalk begins at 5 p.m., so exercise the city’s open container ordinance and explore the participating venues around downtown.
Tinnesz comes on at 7:30 p.m., but if rock isn’t your thing, then head to The Lincoln Theatre for its Local Music Showcase — DJs/EDM Producer Night, starting at 7 p.m.
Finally, Saturday offers plenty to help residents wind down, beginning with the first WY Market. The new farmers market-style event will host over 50 different local vendors in the Depot Plaza, accompanied by live music and drinks from Accomplice Beer Company. This event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Catz N Coffee Connections continues its recent streak of small events with Paint with Pets, for which they are joined by nearby business Flydragon Design Art Studio. The concept is simple — for $42, you can paint while hanging out with the resident cats.
Later, Twinkle Twinkle Little Store is hosting an empath from 2-4 p.m., while Blue Raven Brewery brings in a night of Grateful Dead covers with Tumbledown Shack Trio at 5 p.m. On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, metal band Venom Inc. is playing The Lincoln at 7 p.m.
After a gloomy and surprisingly cold stretch, take advantage of the forecasted sunshine and get outside this weekend.
Should the rain come, embrace it, and remember that fresh downpour keeps our sidewalks clean, trees and grass luscious and the mosquitoes at bay. Plus, as I saw this weekend, fireworks might just look better in the rain — I’m realizing most things do.
Since I can’t start with the weather, I guess that’s how I’ll end it.