Since there aren’t many events to talk about this week, I’d like to get ahead of one approaching problem.
Don’t let this weather inspire you to act like an ass.
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 50 to 65 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens. &&
Recognize that this word of caution comes from someone who can often be a grinch – it’s much, much easier to act like an ass when we’re all going through some nasty weather, stressful holiday gatherings and financially tough times.
It’s also easy to act like an ass when it’s becoming commonplace to deify those who mock and find relief in exploiting the shortcomings of others to boost their own self-esteem. The basic human psyche finds solitude in groupthink, conflict and, sadly, the alienation of people who look and think differently than “us.”
But could we knock off all the adversarial attitude for just one week? One week – that’s not asking for much.
Or, as my mom would say, “Don’t be nasty.”
To be clear, I write this from a bench in Denver International Airport, reveling in the more sorrowful, travel-filled side of the Christmas season. The last time I walked these halls, I enjoyed a three-day anxiety attack.
I’m better prepared this time around. Still, watching people sleep in corners, strangle underpaid airline workers and shell out $15 for a boxed chicken salad croissant (like me), I’m on my knees just outside the terminal, wondering at what point we became so far gone.
But when I get back from my visit to Maryland, I expect to arrive in a Cheyenne that isn’t glazed over with ice like some “Day After Tomorrow” apocalypse scene.
No, I expect to roll back into the frigid West with a brotherly embrace, as if Cheyenne is doing its best impersonation of Hands Across America, residents singing “Welcome Christmas” like the Grinch’s heart just grew three sizes too big.
And take it from your friendly neighborhood journalist – lay off the mass media this weekend (unless it’s your local paper) – it’ll only incite rage.
“But Will, I like screaming at my television! And Tucker Carlson has such pretty hair!”
Reader, the people on television can’t hear you. But your family can.
Christmas isn’t all about the presents, candy, decorations and novelty songs – it’s just about laying off a bit.
You know, not being an ass.
As it should, Cheyenne is entering a bit of a slumber this weekend, so take advantage of the situation. Spend valuable time with people you care about, lend a hand when someone needs it, and, more than anything, cut yourself and everybody else some slack.
We would all appreciate it.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.
