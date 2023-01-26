I hate to admit it, but I’m not a fan of cats.
Actually, I love admitting that.
All you cat lovers out there, unclench your jaw — you’ll get through this.
I didn’t recognize it until this week, but cats make me squirm. It could be the way a cat chooses to navigate your existence with the same indifference they would an ordinary houseplant or the skeleton of what was, at one point, another cat.
What I really don’t like, however, is the way cats feel like a soft sack of chicken bones twisting around beneath soft fur.
Believe me, I’ve heard the arguments in favor of cats, and I’ve heard the responses to my point of view:
“Oh, you’re one of those people.”
Why, yes, I am.
Then there’s that other common argument about how people are more comfortable with dogs because they desire a more obedient and servile companion.
Incorrect — I like dogs because they’re cool.
You like cats because you have attachment issues, and you probably have dreams of paying $3,200 to live in a New York City high rise.
Dogs are cool — cool like that one friend who can bring any party to life merely with their presence.
They’re the amalgamation of the slick style of RayBans, the nostalgic taste of savory backyard cheeseburgers and the comfort of puffy blankets on a cold night.
My family has a dog; his name is Cody. He’s a black Labrador retriever, weighs more than the average eighth grader and is simultaneously the biggest sweetheart and most unsurpassable lard on the planet. I once returned home to discover he’d eaten an entire loaf of bread (including the plastic) along with a tray of brownies in less 30 minutes.
That’s what I call cool.
You know what aren’t cool? Cats.
If dogs are that one cool friend, cats are the guy who spends the party complaining about something that happened a couple days before the party. Cats are the physical manifestation of Emily Dickinson’s back catalogue, restaurants that garnish their plates with a swirl of colorful sauce and people who like to gossip about their friends to people they’ve never met.
Dogs enjoy riding in the bed of a pickup truck. Dogs jump around with you when your alma mater scores a go-ahead touchdown. Meanwhile, cats strut around with human names, like Penelope or Nathaniel.
If you could ask a dog to go out for the day, I imagine they’d reply, “Heck yes!” and promptly retrieve their “goin’ out” hat. Ask a cat, and they’d nonchalantly say, “Sure, as long as we’re back in time for ‘60 Minutes.’” Then, they’d insist on listening to top-40 radio the entire time.
And, if you had a day where things didn’t quite go your way, your dog is there to nuzzle its head beneath your arm. Cats would just point and laugh at you, if they could.
However, you’re lucky if you’ve secured a fat-cat.
Fat-cats are always welcome at the cool-dog barbecue. Fat-cats were smart enough to realize that they’ve got a good thing going with their human. They’re opportunistic and personable, though the risk of these advantages is potentially developing the first case of feline diabetes after generations of fat-cattedness.
Notice that I’ve selectively referred to “cats” as a whole, not “a cat.”
This is because “a cat” can be pretty cool. I suspect you can form a personal bond with “a cat” as much as you can “a human.”
Conversely, I’ve met “a dog” whose talents rarely made it farther than chewing a hole in your dad’s pants and ruining your circadian rhythm. Obviously, dogs are also far more disgusting, a fact that becomes disgusting in and of itself when you realize that dogs thoroughly enjoy both creating filth and covering themselves in said fifth.
Both cats and dogs are miles ahead of birds, bunnies, rodents and reptiles. Most of those I’ve met were insufferable and, frankly, impolite. Then again, the same could be said for many pet owners — those who are truly at fault.
See, pet owners are the ones that dress their cat in little outfits, the ones that ignore their dog enough to make it start chewing up floorboards. Humans ridicule waiters who hardly earn minimum wage, double-park their Dodge Ram 2500 on busy weekends downtown and, worst of all, turn New Belgium’s Fat Tire Amber Ale into a Golden Lager.
On the bright side, “a human” can inspire hope and love, create and convey beauty, and make life something worth living.
But I will say, when humans and dogs work together, it creates something inexplicable, like what musher Karen Land will discuss in ”MUSH! With Noggin the Sled Dog” tonight at 6:30 in the Laramie County Library. Land, joined by her Alaskan husky, will give a presentation on what it’s like to lead a team of sled dogs.
Among other events coming this weekend on the Front Range, Cheyenne Little Theatre Players will host their annual fundraiser “Women of Broadway,” beginning at 7 p.m on Friday and Saturday. Read about the unique production from the Jan. 14 edition of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle ToDo section.
If you can brave the roads, head over to Laramie on Saturday for the 3rd Annual Jerky Competition at Bond’s Brewing Co. Or, feel free to say hi to me in Fort Collins, Colorado, during a performance by My Blue Sky, an Allman Brothers Band tribute at the Aggie Theatre.
Tuesday marks the opening of the 40th Anniversary Glass Art Celebration at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. The exhibit of vibrant local art will run through April 1. That same day, the Alzheimer’s Educational Series continues in the Laramie County Library at 11 a.m.
By the way, support our local Cheyenne Animal Shelter and Black Dog Animal Rescue, if you can — there are plenty of pets that need a home.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.