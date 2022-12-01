My new Daphne Blue Jazzmaster is mocking me.
It’s a Fender guitar – a Squire, to be clear – that I admit I could hardly afford, and it has developed a healthy command over me.
“Shouldn’t this be easier?” I ask, breathless after each bout of practice.
“Of course not, stupid,” it replies. “And please stop crying.”
I had the privilege to be one of the judges for the third round of Bandwagon Magazine’s Battle of the Bands in Fort Collins, Colorado, last Friday (the final round will be at the Moxi Theatre in Greeley, Colorado on Dec. 10), and the lineup of bands was thoroughly impressive.
But if there’s one thing I gained from the experience of watching 19-year-olds musically command a crowd, it was the selfish realization that I’ve got some catching up to do in regard to my guitar work.
I’ve been playing steadily for four years now on a starter-kit Fender acoustic. I can’t recall whether my father gifted it specifically to me or my brother when we were younger, but since my brother is the guitarist of the family, with his own fancy setup, the stubborn thing has remained in my uncontested ownership.
However, “partnership” might be the better word for what we share.
It plays a bit like an old pine box, no matter how you string it, proudly wears its scrapes and bruises, and is well past the day where it would consider a protective case anything more than an insult to its fortitude.
Clunky and stubborn, it groans and cries when it’s picked slow, and, if played fast enough, sounds like a high tension wire moments before a catastrophic break.
It is the underdog, a misunderstood mutt of a guitar. It deserves to be propped up in the corner of an old juke joint or thrown across the back of a wanderer, not placed in the corner of a journalist’s bedroom.
The cheap Fender is everything a guitar should be, and I expect I’ll honor it with a Viking funeral when it can no longer hold a tune.
It’ll eat your fingers if they aren’t callused enough, but over the years, I’ve become virtually impervious to its bite. I’m practiced enough to clumsily replicate the picking techniques of John Prine, Townes Van Zandt, Jimmy Rodgers, Colter Wall and a catalogue of other folk/country songs.
Yet here I am with a new challenge before me – electric guitar. These are the beginning stages of my journey toward playing very loud and very fast before a crowd of people. May the spirits of The Stooges’ James Williamson, Dinosaur Jr.’s J. Mascis and The Cars’ Elliot Easton be kind to me – none of them are dead, but I’d still like the help.
“Why,” I ask on my knees. “Why can’t you go easy on me for just one day?”
“Because I am sadistic,” I hear the guitar say. “Also, you’re a doofus.”
Amid my exaggerated drama, I’ve actually struck a determined balance between patience and frustration. But if I listen to one more Sonic Youth song without knowing how they’re creating that beautiful dissonance, I’m going to have a conniption.
So, while I’m resisting the urge to go all ‘Kurt Cobain’ on a defenseless instrument, you should remain relaxed and clear your schedule for some of the events coming this weekend.
It takes the Women’s Civic League a year of preparation to host the annual Christmas House for just two short days. This year, visit 6701 Big Sky Trail on Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. or Dec. 3 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for a house chock full of holiday gift items and decorations. Purchase tickets ahead of time on the organization’s website.
The Cheyenne Artwalk returns this Friday at 5 p.m. at Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. Afterward, migrate down the street a little before 7:30 p.m. to catch Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ new holiday production, “The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge,” which places the titular character in a comedic courtroom drama against the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.
Families with younger children should start their Saturday at the Wyoming State Museum for its monthly Family Day, with this month’s theme focusing on the science behind space exploration. Then, Friday night should be reserved for Canyon Concert Ballet’s performance of ”The Nutcracker” at the Cheyenne Civic Center, with shows at both 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
And on Sunday, Wyoming author Craig Johnson will give a free reading of a special Christmas tale set in fictional Absaroka County with “The Perfect A,” a Sheriff Longmire story. He will also be available to sign books after the reading.
Following up on their successful return in November, the Cheyenne Chamber Singers will perform their popular Christmas concert on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Stop by the Cathedral of St. Mary to lean into the more traditionally spirited event.
I suppose my personal goal is to practice a little patience this weekend. Otherwise, I’ll be going out like Jimi Hendrix at the Monterey Pop Festival.