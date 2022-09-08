There’s only one thing on my mind at the moment, and that’s pro football.
(Well, there’s also the sweltering heat and the pile of boxes filling my currently empty apartment, but those aren’t any fun.)
Things are quiet here on the Cheyenne home front, but picking up fast with some reoccurring events like The Lincoln Theatre’s Open Jam Night tonight at 7, and Comedy Night at the Metropolitan on Friday.
The highlight of this weekend is the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival, which is set to make a bigger community impact than in previous years. The changes were previously covered in the ToDo section, and come courtesy of the new organizers and increased partnership with the city of Cheyenne.
Other events are coming amid the day-long celebration on Saturday. The Wyoming State Museum is hosting the “Buzzing Bees” Family Day, which will focus on all things pollinator. There will also be a Musical Story Time at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, where kids can explore different instruments provided by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra.
For nature enthusiasts, there’s a unique opportunity to tour the restricted areas of the High Plains Arboretum with the Botanic Gardens. That night, there’s the installment of Silent Movie Nights at The Atlas with a screening of the classic horror film “Nosferatu.”
And college football is underway. The Wyoming Cowboys face off against the Northern Colorado Bears, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
But since I was young and started joining my dad on the couch to watch football, I never really got that much of a kick out of the Saturday schedule. Especially this time of year, when big programs methodically beat up on smaller schools – or, as my dad affectionately referred to them, the “Sisters of the Poor.”
I’m an Ole Miss graduate – I expect I’ll be a Rebels fan, repping blue and red on Saturday mornings, for the rest of my life – but I’ll put myself in the hot seat by saying there’s not a hint of regret when I miss the big college football game of the weekend.
NFL Sunday, now that’s another story.
I come from a football family. My father’s father and his brother both played in the NFL. My grandfather, Preston Carpenter, was a tight end and halfback for the Arkansas Razorbacks before being selected as a first-round draft pick for the Cleveland Browns in 1956. He then played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a Pro Bowl selection in 1962, followed by the Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins (now the Commanders) and the Minnesota Vikings.
His brother, Lew, played for the Green Bay Packers, coached by Vince Lombardi (yes, the guy the Super Bowl trophy is named after), and went on to win two championships there before the Super Bowl was invented. He then spent 31 years as an assistant coach for multiple NFL teams.
My father and his two brothers were all stellar athletes, with my father being an all-state running back in Arkansas. He went on to play college football for Air Force before transferring to play fullback at the University of Central Arkansas, where my younger brother spent his freshman year as a walk-on wide receiver in 2019.
That leaves little ol’ me, the sole outlier in a lineage of three generations to play college football. I always have had, and always will have, a deep love for the sport of football – the greatest game mankind has created, I’d argue.
Pro football puts me in a state of tranquility, when it isn’t driving my blood pressure up with a shot of high-inducing adrenaline. Good games, bad plays and the inner workings of the sport will probably always be with me, and I thank my dad for that.
I remember Sunday mornings in San Diego. I was still battered and bruised from another Friday night fighting for yards as a high school running back. My family would return from church, and my dad and I would immediately change into T-shirts to sit down and watch the games of the day.
I’ve always been a person who prefers doing things alone, but I would actually ask him, “Dad, you want to watch football?”
It felt like one of the times where my dad and I could truly talk to no end. It still seems like one thing we will always see eye-to-eye on. Game plans, play execution, clean route running and acrobatic catches from receivers, and applauding linebackers who have no business keeping tight coverage on a slot receiver – we can talk it all.
I miss hearing my father’s criticisms the most, especially when it comes to the run game. Many of my favorites cannot be put in print, but among those that can are: “Quit dancing around, son,” and, “Heck, I could have run through that hole” when the blocking is good and the back managed to read the play wrong.
Because of him, I still refer to a quarterback’s poor, wobbly pass as a “duck,” and I know the secret that each league’s championship game is the true “best game of the year,” and that the Super Bowl is usually a blowout.
I haven’t had cable television for some time, and I definitely don’t have the money for pricey NFL streaming packages, so it’s been a couple years since I paid extensive attention throughout the season, but come Thursday, when the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams match up for the first game of the season, I’m sure I’ll catch the bug again.
Also, I’m going to apologize in advance to the Denver Broncos fans around here. I live with the enduring hope that this is the year the Los Angeles Chargers (who will always be the San Diego Chargers to me) will beat the brakes off of everyone else in the AFC West, beginning with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
But it’s not quite the same when I can’t hear my dad yelling for me from the living room, rewinding the game so that I can check out a worthwhile play. It’s also a little lonely watching someone score without him shouting “Beautiful!” and standing to clap, a reaction I still believe is warranted in the more exciting moments of a football game.
Now that I’m a bit older, I’m longing to sit down with him, open a beer and swear at the game a little bit, a stage of interaction I’ve missed out on. I have no doubt that, given the chance, we’ll pick up where we left off, speaking a language of which he remains the only other person to fluently speak.
Yeah, there’s nothing quite like NFL Sunday. I think I know now why.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.