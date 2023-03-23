I spent this past Sunday looking at the Denver skyline set before the grand Rocky Mountains, watching crunchy Colorado residents lounge in the park just outside the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
Kids lobbed a football across the field to one another, while some couples sat by the water and, aside from the tortured squeals of patrolling seagulls, enjoyed the tranquil setting and calm waters of Ferril Lake.
I’m always pleasantly surprised by how kind the residents of Colorado are, how well they respond when you tell them you’re visiting from the small city, just not of their metropolis. Even though we’re more than an hour away, the majority of strangers still think we’re driving cattle down Lincolnway up here, as they express their affinity for the cowboy capital of America.
It’s always a good escape to wander around Northern Colorado, and a healthy refresher before diving back into the tasks of the upcoming week.
But I have to be careful not to fall into the old “grass is greener” conundrum.
Since I moved here in 2021, I’ve heard different iterations of the same opinion — if you want something to do, you’ll have to go over to Laramie, Fort Collins or Denver. It almost feels like a mantra at this point — and not too long ago, I identified a critical connection in regard to the mindset.
An acquaintance from Laramie once remarked that there was “nothing to do there,” and that they have to make the drive down to Fort Collins for recreation. At another point, someone living in Fort Collins had the same opinion in connection to their own city — that the only place for activity was in Denver.
There’s only a select number of mindsets I find more troublesome than internalizing the belief that your neighbors have it better than you. Frankly, I think it’s one of the most poisonous aspects of Cheyenne’s populous.
Yes, Cheyenne needs a local independent cinema; yes, we need a Children’s Museum; we need a Barnes and Noble and a Trader Joe’s (or two), as well.
We desperately need more compassion toward ourselves. We are constantly cutting ourselves down.
And if you don’t think this “grass is greener” mindset is the general consensus in Cheyenne, you’re kidding yourself.
I don’t quite remember who, but in the first week I lived in Cheyenne, someone reminded me that you should always strive to “leave a place better than you found it.”
Ignore the savior complex buried in that statement, and consider the sentiment. It derives from the adage spoken by the founder of the Boy Scouts — “leave the world a better place than you found it.”
But for Cheyenne, I think it’s best to connect the saying with one pillar of the Cowboy Code of Ethics: “Ride for the brand.”
In this scenario, our brand is the Magic City on the Plains. Be committed, be proud, and, most importantly, unite under one common goal.
If you’re trapped in the loop of looking across the plains and longing to set up shop in the place where the grass looks a little bit greener, there might very well be something valid to that.
However, don’t be surprised when you start longing to pack up a short time later.
It’s an understandable feeling, but I’d much more respect a place that has the guts to say, “No, we have what we need right here. If we don’t have it, then we’ll build it.”
That’s what makes our neighbor cities look to us with a sense of envy.
I say we give it a shot starting this weekend.
While Cheyenne residents are looking at a more sparse string events, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to entertain yourself around town.
Tonight, it’s a good idea to head over to the reception for the LCSD1 High School Art Show being held at Laramie County Community College at 5 p.m. It’s the most packed the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery will be this season, and the works on display are a testament to the creativity of the youth in Laramie County.
The following night brings the return of Dueling Pianos at The Metropolitan Downtown. However, if you’re looking for laughs without musical accompaniment, comedian and Cheyenne native Brandt Tobler continues his stand-up comedy series at Black Tooth Brewing Co. in a Tobler and Friends Comedy Night.
Remember how Tennessee is instituting a ban on drag performances? Feeling rebellious about it? The Lyric in Fort Collins is hosting a drag event on Friday at 9 p.m.
As for local musical offerings, Float Like a Buffalo makes its long-awaited return to The Lincoln Theatre with jazz, rock and psychedelic band Apollo Suns on Saturday night.
While C.J. Box’s “Storm Watch” has enjoyed a place on the national bestsellers list for the past several weeks, another Wyoming author, Craig Johnson will hold a reading and book signing event at Blue Mountain Bookstore in Laramie on Sunday afternoon.