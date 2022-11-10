If this were a letter to the future, I’d ask, “How did we do?”
About what, in particular, I do not know. I just know I’d like to find out that most things turned out OK.
I’m writing this column as the pale full moon gazes in through the windows of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle building. Equally ominous midterm election results come through the national television stations and Laramie County Clerk’s website at an earlier time than anyone in the newsroom expected.
Everyone is drinking coffee at 10 p.m., enjoying the images of primetime political analysts doing their best to stay awake and maintain composure on camera while reporting at 12 a.m. EST.
Also, most everyone is sniffling from a minor cold, a sign of impending doom, as far as I’m concerned. I’m not quite ready for my yearly crippling head cold.
In truth, though, I’d much rather have a head cold than whatever nausea it is that these politicians and CNN anchors are inducing. Just 14 minutes of cross-checking our own copy with the final vote tallies, and I can feel my brain leaking out of my ears, my eyeballs shriveling up like grapes on hot concrete.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, I fully expect to step out into the street Wednesday morning and smell the fresh morning air (after a hearty six hours of sleep) and watch the world descend into chaos around me like the long-awaited rapture has finally arrived, upping our comfortable 45 degrees Fahrenheit to a balmy 1,000 degrees Celsius, with 80% humidity.
But no, this isn’t how things are going to be.
In fact, everything will be, for the most part, exactly the same.
I’ll wake up in the same bed, wearing the same space-themed pajamas, drink the same two cups of black coffee and let my psyche defrost to an episode of “Veep” – the indisputably perfect show for this election season. Then, I will carry on with my regularly scheduled responsibilities, covering arts and entertainment in Cheyenne.
I did exactly that on Wednesday morning, except for my pajamas. Those were dinosaur-themed.
Since the world hasn’t ended, let’s shift our attention to the immediate future.
At 4 p.m. today, the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens is hosting a Lantern Walk at the Paul Smith Children’s Village in celebration of St. Martin’s Day, a holiday celebrated in Germany. Kids and their families can attend to craft homemade lanterns, then take a short walk through the village.
Later tonight, at 7, Evan Green will give a unique presentation as the Wyoming State Archives firearms expert. Visit and listen to him recount some of his experiences researching over 300 historic firearms that call the State Museum home. Occurring at the same time is the monthly Open Jam Night at The Lincoln Theatre.
The following night, from 6-8, is a unique Build-A-Pumpkin Date Night at the Botanic Gardens. For $40 per couple, you can learn to craft ceramic pumpkins in an instructor-led class.
Friday night will require you to make some sacrifices of the non-pagan kind. Comedy Night returns to The Metropolitan Downtown at 7:30 p.m., the same time that Cheyenne Little Theatre Players will host their opening night for the high-powered drama “The Outgoing Tide.” Around the same time is a long-awaited performance by the cover band Hairball at The Lincoln, covered previously in the WTE.
There’s more room to work on Saturday, however, with Blue Raven Brewery’s aptly named Chili, Beer and Cowboys Football event from 4-9 p.m. Eat chili, drink beer and watch the University of Wyoming take on their cross-border rivals, Colorado State University.
Later in the night, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is hosting its second concert of the season, “French Connections,” a performance based around the work of French composers.
On Sunday, The Lincoln makes a hard pivot from the ‘80s arena rock of Hairball to the classic country/bluegrass of Grammy award winning group The Gatlin Brothers, whose stylings get as well into venues like Carnegie Hall as they do in the Grand Ol’ Opry.
Then, come Tuesday, metal-heads will get their fill at 6 p.m. with the most recent metal concert hosted by local record store Ernie November. The lineup consists of gore-metal band Exhumed, with support from Molder, Vitriol and Hulder.
See? After a brief period of unease, we’re right back to where we were.
I suppose I wouldn’t need to write a letter to the future to know that.