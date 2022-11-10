Will Carpenter

Will poses for a portrait on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

If this were a letter to the future, I’d ask, “How did we do?”

About what, in particular, I do not know. I just know I’d like to find out that most things turned out OK.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

