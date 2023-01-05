Grass grows, birds sing and Rolling Stone Magazine is angering people again.
But what did it do this time?
Nothing too egregious, and nothing too surprising either. It usually stirs up controversy across the internet for its shaky album lists, but this time around set its sights on butchering a ranking of the Top 200 Singers of All Time.
Sure, it’s just a list, and everyone’s list will be vastly different from another (blah blah blah, music taste is subjective). That being said, there’s plenty of fundamentally questionable placements on Rolling Stone’s list that deserve some light-hearted scrutiny.
As the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s arts and entertainment department, I figure I have the opportunity to throw a little fuel on the fire while simultaneously keying you in to some of the vocalists that I, in my infinite wisdom, believe got snubbed.
Why don’t we start with Rolling Stone’s top 10 rankings, just to give you a glimpse into what we’re working with here.
1. Aretha Franklin
2. Whitney Houston
3. Sam Cooke
4. Billie Holiday
5. Mariah Carey
6. Ray Charles
7. Stevie Wonder
8. Beyoncé
9. Otis Redding
10. Al Green
Not bad, right? Well…
Ultimately, it would be difficult for someone argue that any of these selections shouldn’t be on this list in at least some capacity.
I’d give this section of the list a 5 out of 10—Franklin is undoubtedly number one, Cooke deserves the top five, and Wonder, Holiday, Redding are all pretty inarguable. I love Ray Charles’ voice, and there will never be another like Whitney Houston or Mariah Carey, but they could be flexed into the top 20.
Beyoncé, for all of her talent, probably shouldn’t be in the top 10—or the top 30, for that matter.
Where things get dicey—and the weakness of the list starts to be exposed—comes when looking at some of the omissions from those top 10 slots.
Before scanning the rest of the list, I thought first of Freddie Mercury (14), Etta James (41), Ella Fitzgerald (45), Elvis (17) and Janis Joplin (78).
Etta James at number 41? Rolling Stone might as well just slap me in the face.
For some perspective—John Lennon (12), Paul McCartney (26), Hank Williams (30) and George Jones (24) are some names that appear before James.
To make matters worse, George Jones outranks Johnny Cash (85) by more than 60 spots.
Who else pops up before Ella Fitzgerald, Amy Winehouse (83), Mavis Staples (46) and Michael Jackson (86)? Ariana Grande at number 43.
To be clear, I like most of the artists that appear in this top 50—but Grande doesn’t deserve to be placed anywhere in the vicinity of figures like Bessie Smith (33), Mary J. Blige (25), Adele (22) and certainly not Nina Simone (21).
If Bob Dylan is going to be wedged in at number 15, then Patti Smith should be in the top 25. Instead she’s stuck up in the nosebleeds at 117. The same goes for Michael Stipe of R.E.M, who joins Dylan and Smith in completing the “I can’t tell what they’re saying” Mount Rushmore at number 152.
Even worse, Rolling Stone has Gladys Knight at 101 and Bill Withers at 106.
Queens of country music were unapologetically disrespected, with Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn each failing to crack the top 125; Emmylou Harris, angel incarnate, landed at 79.
Luckily, Patsy Cline (13) and Dolly Parton (27) received a nod of respect.
Oh, and everyone listed higher than 102 on this list? They were beat out by Taylor Swift.
But there are some fun additions on here too, like including Iggy Pop of The Stooges (176), Morrissey of The Smiths (166), Debbie Harry of Blondie (168), Robert Smith of The Cure (157), Greg Danzig of The Misfits (199) and, unsurprisingly, Kurt Cobain of Nirvana (33).
I would personally place these unique voices higher, like Rolling Stone already did with Thom Yorke of Radiohead (34). It’s because of the same logic that I don’t mind the inclusion of Billie Eilish at 198, unlike the rest of the internet.
The aforementioned artists are prime examples of musicians that sounded completely different than anyone else who came before or after them, altering what listeners thought a vocal performance could be and, maybe, should be.
Lou Reed is a perfect example—and he lands at number 107. But with that in mind, it’s strange to see Jim Morrison of The Doors, David Byrne of Talking Heads, and folk singer Nick Drake miss the list entirely.
While it might not necessarily be “singing” in the traditional sense, I’d argue that Zach De La Rocha of Rage Against the Machine screams about as on pitch as a human being ever will.
Social media has already slammed Rolling Stone for excluding Celine Dion, but the list also ignores the late soul icon Charles Bradley, Frankie Valli of the Four Seasons and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney.
That being said, I appreciate the magazine’s inclusion of singers who compose in genres outside of what’s popular with western listeners.
I’ll go against the grain here by saying that I appreciate Rolling Stone taking the time to release lists like this. It’s not because the lists are ever worth a damn, but because the very nature of a ranked list spawns a discourse among listeners that can help broaden our musical palettes.
Yeah, Rolling Stone sucks, but you know what doesn’t? You guessed it—this weekend’s events.
Since we’re on the subject of music, it’s finally time for Ned LeDoux to take the stage at The Lincoln Theater tomorrow at 8 p.m. Coming off of his 2022 album, “Buckskin,” he has a set of new must-hear tracks to perform along with some back-catalogue favorites.
Two art events are being held the same day, with the monthly Cheyenne ArtWalk kicking off at 5 p.m. as well as the opening of northern Colorado artist Jennie Kiessling’s “Abstraction/Ancestors/Altered Books” at both the Laramie County Library and Clay Paper Scissors Gallery and Studio.
The following morning is occupied by both the bi-monthly Winter Farmers Market inside the Cheyenne Depot and the recurring Family Day at the Wyoming State Museum. This month’s theme of the popular free series will focus on the “Awesome Anatomy” of the human body.
Then, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Blacktooth Brewing Co. is hosting a joint event with Wild J. Trading, who will set up a private “hat bar.” For $65 dollars, participants can drink and customize their own hats.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.